UPSC Recruitment 2026: Apply online for 933 Vacancies; Check exam date, and other details here

UPSC Recruitment 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the notification for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) on February 4, 2026.

. According to the announcement, a total of 933 vacancies are available for recruitment to esteemed Group A and Group B services, including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and other central services.

The notification can be found on the official websites upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in . According to the announcement, a total of 933 vacancies are available for recruitment to esteemed Group A and Group B services, including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and other central services.

Candidates aiming for India’s top administrative services can now start the online application process, which will be open until February 24, 2026, at 6:00 PM. The notification includes comprehensive details about exam dates, eligibility criteria, age limits, number of attempts, application fees, exam patterns, and the selection process.

Important Dates

Application Start Date: 04 February 2026

Last Date Apply Online: 24 February 2026

Fee Payment Date: 24 February 2026

UPSC Prelims Exam: 24 May 2026

UPSC Mains Exam: 21 August 2026

Interview / Personality Test: To Be Announced

Eligibility Criteria

Bachelor’s degree in any stream or equivalent eligibility from any recognized university or institution in India.

Age Limit

Minimum Age: 21 Years.

Minimum Age: 32 Years

Application Fees

Gen/ OBC/ EWS: ₹100/-

SC/ ST/ PH/ All Females: ₹00/-

UPSC Recruitment 2026 Salary

Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,50,000/- Per Month

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2026

Visit the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.

Click on the UPSC recruitment 2026 link.

Fill UPSC application form with details.

Upload your passport-size photo and required documents.

Pay the application fee and click on submit.

Save the UPSC CDS application form PDF and take a hard copy of it.

Candidates have been advised to carefully read and follow the instructions provided in the advertisement before applying.