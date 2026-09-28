UPSC recruitment 2026: Applications open for 13 posts, Apply online

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The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a new recruitment notification for 13 posts under Advertisement No. 12/2026. According to the official notification, applications are invited for direct recruitment to 13 posts across different Central government departments and organisations.

The vacancies are for the posts of Junior Technical Officer (Sugar Technology), Assistant Legislative Counsel, Law Officer and Specialist Grade II (Junior Scale) in Cardiology.

The commission issued the detailed recruitment notification on September 26, 2026. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the job vacancies through the UPSC application portal upsconline.nic.in. till October 16.

UPSC recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

Junior Technical Officer (Sugar Technology): 1

Assistant Legislative Counsel: 8

Law Officer: 3

Specialist Grade II (Junior Scale) in Cardiology: 1

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UPSC direct recruitment 2026: Application fee

All candidates except for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories, need to pay an application fee of Rs 25.

Candidates should complete the application process by providing the required details and uploading the necessary documents before the deadline.

Applicants can check the detailed information about the recruitment drive including the post-wise educational qualifications, age limits, experience requirements and others through the detailed advertisement available on the official UPSC website.