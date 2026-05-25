UPSC Recruitment 2026: Applications Begin For 193 Vacant Posts, Apply Till June 12
UPSC Recruitment 2026 is open now! Submit your application by June 12 and learn about available positions and requirements.
UPSC Recruitment 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has begun the online application process for direct recruitment to various positions in different departments of the Government of India. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, upsc.gov.in, starting from May 23, 2026. The deadline for applications is June 12, 2026.
Important Dates
- Application Start Date: 23 May 2026
- Application Last Date: 12 June 2026 (1800 Hrs)
- Eligibility Cut-off Date: 12 June 2026
- Recruitment Test / Interview Dates: To be announced separately
Essential Qualifications
(A) EDUCATIONAL
(i) Possess a Bachelor’s degree in Physics or Mathematics or Aircraft Maintenance or Engineering Degree in Aeronautical or Mechanical or Electrical or Electronics or
Telecommunication from a recognized University; and
(ii) Possess a valid Aircraft Maintenance Engineer’s (AME) License endorsed in either Category B1 or B2 issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
Note: A person holding an Engineering Degree in Aeronautical may be considered without possessing a valid Aircraft Maintenance Engineer’s (AME) License.
(B) EXPERIENCE:
Minimum Three (03) years of Aircraft Maintenance experience on an operating aircraft in an Aircraft Maintenance Organization approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
DESIRABLE QUALIFICATIONS:
Work experience in a continuing Airworthiness Management Organization or Aircraft Maintenance Organization.
Age Limit
Application Fees
(a) Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) by using a Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using the internet banking facility of any Bank.
(b) Applicants must opt for the available online Debit/Credit Card/UPI Payment or Internet Banking payment mode up to the closing date/time.
(c) No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to OBC/EWS/Unreserved male candidates, and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.
Candidates are advised to visit the official website and check the notification PDF before applying for the vacant positions.
Also Read: SSC CGL 2026 Notification: Application Open For 12,256 Vacant Posts Till June 22, Check Details