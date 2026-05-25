UPSC Recruitment 2026: Applications Begin For 193 Vacant Posts, Apply Till June 12

UPSC Recruitment 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has begun the online application process for direct recruitment to various positions in different departments of the Government of India. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, upsc.gov.in, starting from May 23, 2026. The deadline for applications is June 12, 2026.

The Commission has released detailed Advertisement No. 05/2026 on its official portal, which contains information about the available positions, eligibility criteria, age limits, educational qualifications, and application guidelines. Candidates are encouraged to read the notification carefully before filling out their application forms.

Important Dates

Application Start Date: 23 May 2026

Application Last Date: 12 June 2026 (1800 Hrs)

Eligibility Cut-off Date: 12 June 2026

Recruitment Test / Interview Dates: To be announced separately

Essential Qualifications

(A) EDUCATIONAL

(i) Possess a Bachelor’s degree in Physics or Mathematics or Aircraft Maintenance or Engineering Degree in Aeronautical or Mechanical or Electrical or Electronics or

Telecommunication from a recognized University; and

(ii) Possess a valid Aircraft Maintenance Engineer’s (AME) License endorsed in either Category B1 or B2 issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Note: A person holding an Engineering Degree in Aeronautical may be considered without possessing a valid Aircraft Maintenance Engineer’s (AME) License.

(B) EXPERIENCE:

Minimum Three (03) years of Aircraft Maintenance experience on an operating aircraft in an Aircraft Maintenance Organization approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

DESIRABLE QUALIFICATIONS:

Work experience in a continuing Airworthiness Management Organization or Aircraft Maintenance Organization.

Age Limit

The age limit varies depending on the position. Most posts have a maximum age of 35 years for Unreserved (UR) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates, while senior posts can go up to 40-48 years. Standard age relaxations apply: candidates from Other Backward Classes (OBC) receive an additional 3 years, Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) receive an additional 5 years, persons with disabilities (PwBD) receive an additional 10 years, and Ex-Servicemen or Central Government employees receive an additional 5 years, according to the rules. Additionally, posts 30, 31, and 32 are restricted to candidates who are domiciled in the Union Territory of Ladakh only.

Application Fees

(a) Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) by using a Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using the internet banking facility of any Bank.

(b) Applicants must opt for the available online Debit/Credit Card/UPI Payment or Internet Banking payment mode up to the closing date/time.

(c) No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to OBC/EWS/Unreserved male candidates, and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website and check the notification PDF before applying for the vacant positions.