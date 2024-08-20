UPSC Recruitment 2024: 45 Vacancies open, Salary up to Rs 2.70 lakhs per month

Advertisement

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for 45 vacancies for lateral entry positions at the levels of Joint Secretary, Director, and Deputy Secretary. The Government of India has submitted the requisitions for Lateral Recruitment of Joint Secretary and Director/Deputy Secretary level Officers.

Applications are invited from talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation building to join the Government at the level of Joint Secretary or Director/Deputy Secretary in the under mentioned posts in different Ministries/Departments with Headquarters at New Delhi on Contract Basis (On Deputation for officers of States/UT Cadres, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Autonomous Bodies, Statutory Organization, Universities, Recognized Research Institutes) for a period of three years (Extendable to five years depending upon performance) through website https://www.upsconline.nic.in.

Application link will be open till September 17, 2024.

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies-45 vacancies

The 45 vacancies are available for Joint Secretary, Director and Deputy Secretaries, and other posts in Information and Broadcasting Ministry and Heavy Industries Ministry.

10 vacancies are for Joint Secretary roles in various departments such as Digital Economy, FinTech, and Cyber Security along with in the Policy and Plan department in the National Disaster Management Authority under the Ministry of Home Affairs, and Joint Secretary (Investment) in the Ministry of Finance.

The candidates need to have significant experience and knowledge.

The positions for Director and Deputy Secretaries include specialized roles in the Agriculture Ministry focusing on natural farming, organic farming, and water management.

Additionally, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry is seeking experts for digital media, while the Heavy Industries Ministry is looking for professionals to lead advanced chemical cell (ACC) battery manufacturing for the automobile sector.

You can check the detailed vacancy details at the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

You can check the detailed eleigibility and experience criteria at the official notification.

Age limit and pay

Joint Secretary level: The minimum and maximum age limit for the post are 40 and 55 years respectively.

The Pay will be fixed at the minimum of Pay Level-14 in the Pay Matrix as per 7 th CPC (approximate gross salary would be around Rs. 2,70,000/-.

Director level post: The minimum and maximum age limit are 35 and 45 years respectively.

The Pay will be fixed at the minimum of Pay Level-13 in the Pay Matrix as per 7 th CPC (approximate gross salary would be around Rs. 2,32,000/-.

Deputy Secretary level post: The minimum and maximum age limit are 32 and 40 years respectively.

The Pay will be fixed at the minimum of Pay Level-12 in the Pay Matrix as per 7 th CPC(approximate gross salary would be around Rs. 1,52,000/-

The gross salary includes Dearness Allowance, Transport Allowance & House Rent Allowance in present level.

The UPSC has specified that these posts are not open to current Central government employees. The lateral entry initiative targets professionals from diverse sectors, including the private sector, state governments, autonomous bodies, public sector undertakings, and international organizations, who can bring valuable expertise to the government system.

How to apply for UPSC recruitment 2024

Candidates must apply online through the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily

rejected.

Candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted by them will be required to send self attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the application as and when demanded by the Commission.