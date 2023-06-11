UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for multiple posts including Asst Professor, Asst Surgeon, and Asst Controller

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the vacancy of multiple positions including Assistant Professor, Assistant Surgeon, and Specialist Gr III. Interested candidates can read the eligibility criteria for the above-mentioned posts and then apply for the posts. The last date to submit the application for the post is 30th June 2023 (23:59 Hrs).

Important Dates

Starting Date to Apply Online: 10/06/2023

Last Date to Apply Online: 29/06/2023 (23:59 Hrs)

Last Date to submit the application: 30/06/2023 (23:59 Hrs)

Application Fee

General Candidates: Rs 25

SC/ST Candidates: Nil

Payment Mode: Credit Card/ Debit Card/ UPI

Qualification

Candidates should have a relevant PG degree in a specific discipline.

Vacancy Details

Specialist Grade III

There is a total vacancy of 41 posts for Specialist Grade III.

Asst Surgeon/MO

There is a total vacancy of 2 posts for Asst Surgeon/MO.

Senior Assistant Controller

There is a total vacancy of 2 posts for Senior Assistant Controller.

Assistant Professor/ Lecturer

There are total 68 posts for the posts of Assistant Professor/ Lecturer.

Pay Scale and Duty

Interested candidates can go through the detailed notification in order to know details about the pay scale as well as duties.

Click here to check official notification

Click here to apply online

Click here to visit official website