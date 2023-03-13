UPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for several new vacancies

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a new recruitment notification to fill up various posts of Joint Director, Horticulture Specialist, Marketing Officer and others.

Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website upsconline.nic.in. The online applications has started from March 11, 2023. The deadline for the application submission is 23:59 hours on March 30, 2023. The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is up to 23:59 hours on March 31, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 45 vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Total vacancies-45

Joint Director- 03

Horticulture Specialist- 01

Assistant Horticulture Specialist- 02

Marketing Officer (Group III)- 05

Economic Officer- 01

Senior Design Officer- 05

Specialist Grade III (General Surgery)- 09

Specialist Grade III (Orthopaedics)- 01

Deputy Director- 18

Age Limit for UPSC Recruitment 2023

For Joint Director, Horticulture Specialist, Senior Design Officer, Specialist Grade III (General Surgery), Specialist Grade III (Orthopaedics) and Deputy Director- 40 years.

For Assistant Horticulture Specialist and Economic Officer- 35 years.

For Marketing Officer- 30 years.

Application Fee

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/-

How to apply for UPSC recruitment 2023

Go to the official UPSC recruitment website upsconline.nic.in Register and fill in the application form. Upload documents and pay the fee. Submit the dully filled application form. Take a printout of the same for future reference

For more details on eligibility criteria, age limit, vacancy details, pay scale, and others check the the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

