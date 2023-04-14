UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for consultant posts, check details here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a fresh notification to fill up vacancies for consultant posts. Interested and eligible candidates who were serving as Government servants or will retire by April 30 from any Ministry/Department of the Government of India can apply for consultant posts.

The last date to fill up for the above is till April 3o, 2023 and interested candidates can apply through the official website at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last date to apply: April 3o, 2023

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Consultant: 12 posts

Eligibilty Criteria

Candidates who have retired or will retire by April 30, 2023 as PPS (L-11)/ PS (L-8)/ PA (L-7) or at equivalent level from any Ministry/ Department of Government of India can apply for the post.

The age limit of the candidate should be at least 62 years of age as on closing date

How To Apply ?

Interested and eligible candidates should send the filled-up application form to Deputy Secretary (ADMN), R.No, 11, Annee Building (Ground Floor), Union Public Service Commission, Dholpur House, Shahjahan road, New Delhi- 110069.

For more related details check the official site of UPSC.

