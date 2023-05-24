UPSC recruitment 2023: Application invited for 395 Vacancies, Check details

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring eligible Indian candidates for Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 152nd Course and for the 114th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). The course will be commencing from 2nd July 2024. A total of 395 vacancies will be filled with this recruitment drive.

Eligible candidates must apply online from the official website on or before the last date,which is 06.06.2023. No other mode of application will be accepted.

Check more details below:

UPSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) hires eligible Indian candidates for the post of Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 152nd Course and for the 114th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd July 2024. There are 395 vacancies for this recruitment drive.

National Defence Academy:

Army : 208

Navy: 42

Air Force: 120

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 25

Educational Qualification for UPSC Recruitment 2023

Candidates applying for the Army Wing of National Defence Academy should be 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

Candidates applying for the Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy should be 12th Class pass with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination.

Physical Standards:

Candidates must be physically fit according to physical standards for admission to National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2023 as per guidelines.

How to Apply for UPSC Recruitment 2023

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from the official website upsconline.nic.in. The last date for the online application form is 06th June, 2023 till 6:00 PM. No other mode of application will be accepted.

Application Fee

Candidates (excepting SC/ST candidates/female candidates/Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs specified in Note 2 below who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 100/-