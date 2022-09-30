UPSC Recruitment 2022, salary of up to Rs 208700, apply soon!

UPSC Recruitment 2022, salary of up to Rs 208700, apply soon!

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) invites eligible candidates for the post of Specialist Grade III (General Medicine) in the Department of Health and Family Welfare. The closing date for submission of an online recruitment application (ORA) through the ORA website is 11:59 PM on 13.10.2022. The last date for printing of a completely submitted online application is up to 11:59 PM on 14.10.2022. For a given post, the probation period is one year.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs.25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using a visa/master credit/debit card.

No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

Details about UPSC Recruitment 2022

Post: Specialist Grade III (General Medicine)

Total vacancies: 28 (UR: 09, EWS: 01, OBC: 11, SC: 05, ST: 02, PwBD: 01)

Age Limit:

Not exceeding 40 years as on normal closing date.

Not exceeding 45 years for Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes candidates as on normal closing date in respect of the vacancies reserved for them.

Not exceeding 43 years for Other Backward Classes candidates as on normal closing date in respect of the vacancies reserved for them.

Educational Qualification:

A recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956). Holders of Educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Postgraduate Degree or diploma in the concerned speciality or Super-speciality mentioned in Section-A in Schedule-VI of CHS amendment Rules 2019 i.e.

Experience:

Three years’ experience in the concerned Speciality or super-specialty after obtaining the first Post-Graduate degree or 5 years’ experience after obtaining the Post-Graduate Diploma.

Note 1: Doctorate of Medicine (D.M.) or Magister Chirurgiae (M.Ch.) qualification of three years’ duration shall be counted towards the requirement of experience in the concerned broad speciality.

Note 2: Doctorate of Medicine (D.M.) or Magister Chirurgiae (M.Ch.) of five years’ durations shall be taken as three years for completion of post-graduate degree and the last two years of the said Doctorate of Medicine (D.M.) or Magister Chirurgiae (M.Ch.) shall be counted towards the requirement of teaching experience, Etc.

Pay Scale: Level 11 (Rs.67700 to Rs.208700) plus NPA as applicable.

Job Role:

1. To conduct and guide research work in the speciality.

2. To render patient care in the speciality.

3. Any other duties that may be assigned by the authorities from time to time.

How to Apply:

Candidates must apply online through the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected.

Click here to read the full notification.

Click here to apply now.