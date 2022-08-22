UPSC Recruitment 2022: Online applications invited for several posts, salary to be as per 7th Pay Commission

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Online applications invited for several posts, salary to be as per 7th Pay Commission

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of several vacant posts. The selected candidates would get their salary as per the 7th pay commission of the central government.

The applicant should keep in mind that the closing date of submission of the online recruitment application (ORA) through the ORA website is 23:59 hrs on 01.09.2022 and the last date for printing of the completely submitted online application is up to 23:59 hrs on 02.09.2022.

UPSC vacancy 2022 details:

Two vacancies for the post of Assistant Director (Regulations & Information), Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Four vacancies for the post of Deputy Director of Flying Training, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation.

One vacancy for the post of Scientific Officer (Non-Destructive) in National Test House, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

One vacancy for the post of Photographic Officer, Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence.

One vacancy for the post of Senior Photographic Officer, Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence.

One vacancy for the post of Junior Scientific Officer (Physics) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs.

One vacancy for the post of Junior Scientific Officer (Neutron Activation Analysis) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Twenty-two vacancies for the post of Senior Grade of Indian Information Service, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

One vacancy for the post of Principal in Railway Degree College, Secunderabad, Railway Board, Ministry of Railways.

One vacancy for the post of Director in National Atlas and Thematic Mapping Organisation, Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology.

Two vacancies for the post of Executive Engineer(Civil)/Surveyor of Works(Civil), Irrigation & Flood Control Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 age limits:

The maximum age for applying for posts is 50 Years (the minimum age limit varies according to the posts).

UPSC vacancy application fee:

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of the SBI or by using a visa/master credit/debit card.

In order to know more details about this recruitment drive can click on the link and read the UPSC Recruitment 2022 notification.