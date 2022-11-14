UPSC recruitment 2022 notification released for 160 vacancies, Check eligibility and other details

Union Public Service Commission has released a new notification, inviting online applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Agricultural Engineer, Agricultural Engineer, Assistant Director, Assistant Chemist, Assistant Hydrogeologist, Junior Time Scale, Assistant Geologist, Assistant Geophysicist, and Lecturer post. Job aspirants can submit the applications via online mode till 01st December 2022.

The commission will fill around 160 vacancies with this recruitment drive. The candidates can check the vacancy breakup, age limit, application process etc. below.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application: 23:59 HRS ON 01.12.2022.

Last date for printing of completely submitted online application is up to: 23:59 HRS ON 02.12.2022.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Total posts-160

You can check more details about vacancies and post name on the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria for UPSC Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification and Experience:

JTS – Degree of a recognized University, Diploma in Social Work or Labour Welfare or Industrial Relations or Personnel Management or Labour Law from a recognized University or Institution.

Senior Agricultural Engineer – Degree in Agricultural Engineering or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institution with 5 years of experience.

Agricultural Engineer -Degree in Agricultural Engineering or Mechanical Engineering of a recognized University with 2 years of experience.

Assistant Director – Bachelor’s degree in Law from a recognized University or Institute; OR Integrated Bachelor’s degree in Law (Five Years’) from a recognized University or Institute; OR Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or Institute and Company Secretary from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Assistant Chemist – Masters’s Degree in Chemistry /Organic Chemistry/ Physical Chemistry/ Inorganic Chemistry/ Analytical Chemistry/ Agricultural Chemistry and Soil Science from a recognized University or Institute.

Assistant Geologist: Master’s Degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Geo-exploration or Mineral Exploration or Engineering Geology or Geo-chemistry or Marine Geology or Earth Science & Resource Management or Oceanography and Coastal Area Studies (Coastal Geology) or Environmental Geology or Geo-informatics from a recognized University or Institution.

Assistant Geophysicist: Master’s Degree in Physics or Geophysics or Geology or Mathematics from a recognized University or Institute; or BE or AMIE in Electronics or Communication from a recognized University or Institute.

Lecturer: Masters degree in Language in related subject with minimum 50% marks from a recognized University/ Institution. M.Ed./MA (Education) with minimum 50% marks from a recognized University/ Institution.

For other posts, candidates can check the detailed notification link.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Senior Agricultural Engineer: 40 years

Agricultural Engineer: 33 years

Assistant Director: 30 years

Assistant Chemist: 30 years

Assistant Hydrogeologist: 30 years

Junior Time Scale: 35 years

Assistant Geologist: 30 years

Assistant Geophysicist: 30 years

Lecturer: 35 years

How to Apply for UPSC Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates are requested to apply only Online against this advertisement on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website http://www.upsconline.nic.in and NOT write to the Commission for Application forms. They are also requested to go through carefully the details of posts and instructions published below as well as on the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in.

Candidate should take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. (b) No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

Check Official Notification here