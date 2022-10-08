UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application invited for multiple posts, Salary as per 7th CPC; Check other details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to fill up vacancies in multiple posts.

Candidates who wants to apply for the vacant posts can do so through online mode at official website http://www.upsconline.nic.in on or before the closing date for submission of online recruitment applications is October 27,2022. The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is October 28, 2022.

Check more details about the recruitment below:

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Last date of application: October 27,2022

Last date for printing submitted application: October 28, 2022.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

1. Senior Design Officer Grade-I (Engineering), Integrated Headquarters (Navy), Directorate of Civilian Personnel, Ministry Defence:

Number of Vacancy: 1 post

Age limit: 40 years.

Pay Scale: Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

2. Scientist ‘B’ (Documents) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs:

Number of Vacancy: 7 posts

Age limit: 35 years

Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

3. Scientist ‘B’ (Forensic Narcotics) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs

Number of Vacancy: 3 vacancies

Age limit: 35 years.

Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

4. Junior Scientific Officer (Ballistics) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs

Number of Vacancy: 1 post

Pay Scale: Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Age limit: 30 years.

5. Assistant Architect in Central Public Works Department, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs

Number of Vacancy: 13 posts

Pay Scale: Level- 08 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Age limit: 30 years

6. Assistant Professor (Ayurveda), Prasuti Tantra evum Stri Roga in A & U Tibbia College and Hospital, Directorate of AYUSH, Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi

Number of Vacancy: 1 vacancy

Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC plus NPA.

Age limit: 45 years.

7. Drugs Inspector in Drugs Control Department, Health & Family welfare Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi

Number of Vacancy: 26 posts

Age limit: 30 years.

Pay Scale: Level- 08 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2022

Candidates are requested to apply only Online against this advertisement on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website http://www.upsconline.nic.in and NOT write to the Commission for Application forms. They are also requested to go through carefully the details of posts and instructions published below as well as on the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in.

Click here for official recruitment notification