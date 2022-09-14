UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application invited for labour enforcement officer and other posts, Details here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications from eligible job aspirants for recruitment in multiple posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the vacancies online at official website of UPSC- http://www.upsconline.nic.in. The closing date for submission of online recruitment application (ORA) is September 29, 2022.

You can check more details regarding the post vacancy, age limit, eligibility criteria, pay scale and others below:

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy details

1. Senior Instructor (Fishing Biology) in Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical and Engineering Training (CIFNET), Kochi, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

Vacancy Details: 1 post

Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Age limit: 35 years.

2. Deputy Director in Computer & System Division in National Crime Records Bureau, Department of Women Safety, Ministry of Home Affairs

Vacancy Details: 1 post

Pay Scale: Level- 13A in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Age: 50 years

3. Scientist ‘B’ (Forensic DNA) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs

Vacancy Details: 3 posts

Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

Age: 35 years

4. Junior Scientific Officer (Explosives) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science, Services, Ministry of Home Affairs

Vacancy Details: 1 post

Pay Scale: Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Age limit: 30 years

5. Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry) in Central Soil and Materials Research Station, New Delhi, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti

Vacancy Details: 1 post

Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Age limit: 40 years.

6. Scientist ‘B’ (Geo-physics) in Central Soil and Materials Research Station, New Delhi, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti

Vacancy Details: 1 post

Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

Age limit: 38 years.

7. Scientist ‘B’ (Geology) in Central Soil and Materials Research Station, New Delhi, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation Ministry of Jal Shakti

Vacancy Details: 1 post

Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Age limit: 35 years.

8. Labour Enforcement Officer (Central) in Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), Ministry of Labour & Employment

Vacancy Details: 42 vacancies

Pay Scale: Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Age limit: 30 years

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2022

Candidates are requested to apply only Online against this advertisement on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website http://www.upsconline.nic.in and NOT write to the Commission for Application forms. They are also requested to go through carefully the details of posts and instructions published below as well as on the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in. The last date for submission of application is September 29, 2022.

You can check more details about the UPSC Recruitment 2022 in the official notification given below.

Click Here To Read UPSC Recruitment 2022 Official Notification