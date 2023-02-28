UPSC EPFO recruitment for 577 posts, Check eligibility, and other details

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications the online application process for 577 posts in Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Employment. A total of 577 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The online application process is ongoing. The last date for the submission of the application is 17th March. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application on the official website i.e. upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

The selected officers will be posted any-where in India with a probation of two years, as per the notification.

Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 577 vacancies.

Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer – 418

Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner – 159

Important Dates

Opening date of Registration: February 25, 2023

Last date to submit the application: March 17, 2023

Age Limit

Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer: The upper age limit is capped at 30 years.

Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner: The upper age limit is 35 years.

The age is relaxable for SC/ST candidates upto 5 years and upto 3 years for OBC candidates in respect of vacancies reserved for them. Age limit is also relaxable for Employees of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation upto 5 years.

Educational Qualification

Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer: The applicant should have a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from recognised university or institute.

Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner: The candidate should have a Degree of a recognised University or Equivalent.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay an application fees of Rs 25. Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates are exempted from payment of fee. Candidates who wish to apply for both the posts have to pay Rs 50.

Selection Process

The selection will be done with a pen and paper based Recruitment Test (RT) for recruitment to the posts of Enforcement Officers/Accounts Officers and Assistant Public Provident Commissioner shall be conducted by the Commission. . The short listed candidates will appear for Interview and document verfication.

Both the Recruitment Tests (RTs) will be held separately. The date of examination will be announced on UPSC website.