UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Apply soon for posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of more than 500 vacancies. The vacancies are in Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour. Interested candidates who have the desired qualifications are free to apply online on the official website of the commission on till March 17, 2023.

Details of post and vacancy

Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer: 418

Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC): 159

Important dates about the notification

Opening date for application: 25/02/2023 (12:00pm)

Closing date for application: 17/03/2023 (till 6:00pm)

Date of Examination: To be notified later

Age Limit

Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer: Maximum 30 Years

Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC): Maximum 35 Years

Application Fee

Gen/ OBC/ EWS Candidates: Rs 25

SC/ ST/ PwD/ Female: Nil

Mode of payment: Online

Mode of examination

A pen and paper based Recruitment Test (RT) will be held to short-list the candidates for Interview for recruitment to the posts of Enforcement Officers/Accounts Officers and Assistant Public Provident Commissioner. It will be followed by an Interview to determine the final merit list. The RT will be conducted by the Commission. Both the Recruitment Tests (RTs) will be held separately. The date of examination will be intimated later on the website of UPSC.

Weightage in the ratio of 75:25 will be accorded for marks in Recruitment Test and for marks in Interview for determining the final merit in the instant recruitment case.

