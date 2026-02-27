UPSC CSE Recruitment 2026: Hurry! Last date today to apply for 933 posts, check direct link here

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Union Public Service Commission will close the registration process for UPSC CSE Recruitment 2026 on February 27, 2026, which is today. Candidates who want to apply for the Civil Services Examination can find the direct link through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The registration process commenced on February 6, 2026. According to the announcement, a total of 933 vacancies are available for recruitment to esteemed Group A and Group B services, including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and other central services.