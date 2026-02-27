UPSC CSE Recruitment 2026: Hurry! Last date today to apply for 933 posts, check direct link here
Apply now for UPSC CSE Recruitment 2026. Registration closes today. Don't miss your chance to join IAS, IPS, and more!
UPSC Recruitment 2026: Union Public Service Commission will close the registration process for UPSC CSE Recruitment 2026 on February 27, 2026, which is today. Candidates who want to apply for the Civil Services Examination can find the direct link through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The registration process commenced on February 6, 2026. According to the announcement, a total of 933 vacancies are available for recruitment to esteemed Group A and Group B services, including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and other central services.
Important Dates
- Application Start Date: 04 February 2026
- Last Date Apply Online: 27 February 2026
- Fee Payment Date: 27 February 2026
- UPSC Prelims Exam: 24 May 2026
- UPSC Mains Exam: 21 August 2026
- Interview / Personality Test: To Be Announced
Eligibility Criteria
- Bachelor’s degree in any stream or equivalent eligibility from any recognized university or institution in India.
Age Limit
- Minimum Age: 21 Years.
- Minimum Age: 32 Years
Application Fees
- Gen/ OBC/ EWS: ₹100/-
- SC/ ST/ PH/ All Females: ₹00/-
UPSC Recruitment 2026 Salary
Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,50,000/- Per Month
How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2026
- Visit the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.
- Click on the UPSC recruitment 2026 link.
- Fill UPSC application form with details.
- Upload your passport-size photo and required documents.
- Pay the application fee and click on submit.
- Save the UPSC CDS application form PDF and take a hard copy of it.
Candidates have been advised to carefully read and follow the instructions provided in the advertisement before applying.
Candidates can apply online here.