UPSC CMS Recruitment 2026: Registration begins, direct link to apply online before March 31

UPSC CMS Recruitment 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2026 and has opened the online application process for eligible candidates. Aspirants can submit their applications through the UPSC online portal.

The registration window opened on March 11, 2026, and will remain open until March 31, 2026. According to the commission’s examination schedule, the CMS 2026 test is scheduled to take place on August 2, 2026.

Each year, UPSC conducts the Combined Medical Services Examination to recruit doctors for various government departments and healthcare services under the central government.

Important Dates

Notification released: 11 March 2026

Online application begins: 11 March 2026

Final date to submit applications: 31 March 2026

Examination date: 2 August 2026

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must pass the written and practical parts of the final MBBS Examination.

Age Limit (01.08.2026)

Minimum Age: 32 Years.

Minimum Age: 35 Years

Application Fees

Gen/ OBC/ EWS: ₹200/-

SC/ ST/ PwBD/ All Females: Exempted

Selection Process

Selection is based on two stages: Written Examination (500 Marks) + Personality Test/Interview (100 Marks) = Total 600 Marks.

How to apply for UPSC CMS Recruitment 2026!