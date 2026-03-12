UPSC CMS Recruitment 2026: Registration begins, direct link to apply online before March 31
UPSC CMS Recruitment 2026 is now open! Check registration dates and prepare for the exam set for August 2, 2026.
UPSC CMS Recruitment 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2026 and has opened the online application process for eligible candidates. Aspirants can submit their applications through the UPSC online portal.
The registration window opened on March 11, 2026, and will remain open until March 31, 2026. According to the commission’s examination schedule, the CMS 2026 test is scheduled to take place on August 2, 2026.
Each year, UPSC conducts the Combined Medical Services Examination to recruit doctors for various government departments and healthcare services under the central government.
Important Dates
- Notification released: 11 March 2026
- Online application begins: 11 March 2026
- Final date to submit applications: 31 March 2026
- Examination date: 2 August 2026
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must pass the written and practical parts of the final MBBS Examination.
Age Limit (01.08.2026)
- Minimum Age: 32 Years.
- Minimum Age: 35 Years
Application Fees
- Gen/ OBC/ EWS: ₹200/-
- SC/ ST/ PwBD/ All Females: Exempted
Selection Process
Selection is based on two stages: Written Examination (500 Marks) + Personality Test/Interview (100 Marks) = Total 600 Marks.
How to apply for UPSC CMS Recruitment 2026!
- Visit the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.
- Click on the UPSC CMS Recruitment 2026 link.
- Fill out the UPSC application form with details.
- Upload your passport-size photo and required documents.
- Pay the application fee and click on submit.
- Save the UPSC CMS application form PDF and take a hard copy of it.