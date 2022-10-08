UPSC CGS Recruitment 2023: Apply now for 285 Vacancies

Are you a PG pass-out candidate who is interested for a central government job? The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2023. Candidates who possess the desired qualification and are interested in the job can apply for the job after reading the notification. As many as 285 posts are vacant for various posts under Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2023.

Vacancy details

The post name and the details about the vacancy are mentioned below in details.

Geologist, Group A- 216

Geophysicist, Group A- 21

Chemist, Group A- 19

Scientist ‘B’(Hydrogeology), Group ‘A’- 26

Scientist ‘B’(Chemical) Group ‘A’- 01

Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics) Group ‘A’- 02

Qualification

Candidates should have a PG degree in the desired discipline.

Application Fee

General candidates/OBC: Rs 200

Fee Payment: Online through Debit card or Credit card or Internet Banking

Female/ SC/ST/ People with disability: Nil

Important dates

Online Application Starting Date and Fee Payment: 21/09/2022

Online Application Last Date: 11/10/2022 (up to 6:00pm)

Preliminary Examination: 19/02/2023

Main Examination: 24 and 25/06/2023

Age Limit

Minimum: 21 years

Maximum: 32 years

Stages of Examination

The Combined Geo-Scientist Examination will consist of three successive stages. The first two stages are preliminary and main examination while the third stage is the personality test/ interview round.

Stage-I : Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) having two papers for selection of the candidates for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination. Marks secured in the Preliminary Examination will be counted for deciding the final merit. The total mark in the examination is 400 marks.

Stage-II : Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination (Descriptive Type) having three papers for selection of candidates for the Personality Test (Stage-III). Marks secured in the Main Examination will be counted for deciding the final merit. The total mark in the examination is 600 marks.

Stage-III: Personality Test/Interview. It consists of 200 marks.

Click here to apply

Click here to check the detailed notification

Click here to check the official website