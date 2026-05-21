UPSC CDS, NDA II notifications released; Online application begin, Exam date revealed

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The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has commenced the online application process for the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) II, 2026, and the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA/NA) II, 2026.

Interested candidates can apply via the official UPSC portal as the application link has already been opened on May 20. According to the official calendar, the application process started on MAy 20 and will end on June 9, 2026. The Examination for the CDS II 2026 and NDA II 2026 will be held on September 13, 2026.

Important Dates

Exam: Combined Defence Services Examination (II) 2026

Notification Date: May 20, 2026

Last Date to Apply: June 9, 2026

Examination Date: September 13, 2026

Examination Notice No. 10/2026-NDA-II

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Exam: National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II) 2026

Notification Date: May 20, 2026

Last Date to Apply: June 9, 2026

Exam Date: September 13, 2026

Examination Notice No. 10/2026-NDA-II

How to apply for the UPSC CDS II, NDA II 2026:

Candidates need to visit the UPSC online portal

Register and login.

Click on the link for the Select CDS II 2026 or NDA/NA II 2026 examination

Fill in personal and academic details.

Applicants need to upload all the required documents and photographs prescribed in the notification.

Pay the application fee, if applicable

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.