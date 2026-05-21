UPSC CDS, NDA II notifications released; Online application begin, Exam date revealed
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has commenced the online application process for the CDS II, NDA II.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has commenced the online application process for the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) II, 2026, and the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA/NA) II, 2026.
Interested candidates can apply via the official UPSC portal as the application link has already been opened on May 20. According to the official calendar, the application process started on MAy 20 and will end on June 9, 2026. The Examination for the CDS II 2026 and NDA II 2026 will be held on September 13, 2026.
Important Dates
Exam: Combined Defence Services Examination (II) 2026
- Notification Date: May 20, 2026
- Last Date to Apply: June 9, 2026
- Examination Date: September 13, 2026
- Examination Notice No. 10/2026-NDA-II
Exam: National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II) 2026
- Notification Date: May 20, 2026
- Last Date to Apply: June 9, 2026
- Exam Date: September 13, 2026
- Examination Notice No. 10/2026-NDA-II
How to apply for the UPSC CDS II, NDA II 2026:
- Candidates need to visit the UPSC online portal
- Register and login.
- Click on the link for the Select CDS II 2026 or NDA/NA II 2026 examination
- Fill in personal and academic details.
- Applicants need to upload all the required documents and photographs prescribed in the notification.
- Pay the application fee, if applicable
- Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
Also Read: UPSC CMS Recruitment 2026: Registration begins, direct link to apply online before March 31