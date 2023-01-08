UPSC CDS 1 2023 application form available online; Check exam date, eligibility and other details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) invited online application for the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) Examination I 2023 on 21st December 2022. The CDS application form was released on 21st December 2022. The online registration procedure for the Combined Defence Services Examination I 2023 started on 21st December 2022.

The Combined Defence Services Examination was conducted to recruit commissioned officers in the Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, Indian Military Academy, Officers’ Training Academy, etc. A total of 341 Seats are available for admission to these academies.

Important Dates: UPSC CDS 2023

Starting date of registration: December 21, 2022

Last date of application: January 10, 2023

Closing date of correction window: January 24, 2023

Offline Exam: April 16, 2023.

The admit card will be uploaded one to two weeks before the examination date on the official UPSC webpage. UPSC will conduct the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) I 2023 in offline mode at various examination centres across the country.

Selection Process

The applicants will be selected based on Written Examinations and Intelligence & Personality tests.

Combined Defence Services Eligibility 2023

The eligibility criteria for the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) I 2023 are as follows:

UPSC CDS 2023 Educational Qualification

The applicants aiming for the Indian Military Academy and Officers Training Academy should have a graduation degree in any discipline.

The candidates applying for the Indian Air Force Academy should have a graduation degree in any discipline with Maths & Physics as the main subjects in class 12th or a bachelor’s degree in Engineering.

The candidates applying for the Indian Naval Academy should have a graduation degree in Engineering.

Age Limit: The required age for the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) I 2023 is 18 years to 28 years old.

Citizenship: The applicant can be a citizen of India, a subject of Nepal and Bhutan. Refugees who came to India before 1962 from Tibet and a person who migrated from Burma, Kenya, Pakistan, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam and settled in India permanently can also apply for the CDS Admissions 2023.

How to apply for UPSC CDS exam 2023

Follow the steps below to filling out the registration form for the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) I 2023:

First, Go to the official UPSC webpage -upsconline.nic.in.

Click on the ‘One Time Registration (OTR) for UPSC Examination’ link and complete the registration procedure.

Now, log in to the webpage using the login credentials.

Click on the ‘Latest Notification’ section.

Click on ‘Combined Defence Services Examination I Application Form 2023’ link.

Fill out the application form as per instruction.

Upload the necessary documents, and submit the application.

Pay the application fee/charge and take out a hard copy of the registration form for future reference.

Application Fee

Female applicants and applicants of Schedule Caste (SC) & Schedule Tribe (ST) categories are exempted from the application fee/charge. For the other remaining category applicants need to pay an application fee/charge of is Rs 200.