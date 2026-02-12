UPSC begins registration for IES, ISS Examination 2026

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially commenced the resumed the registration for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination 2026.

The interested candidates can now apply for the IES and ISS examination by registering through the online portal https://upsconline.nic.in until March 3, 2026 till 6:00 PM.

The applicants will receive the e-Admit Card on the last working day of the preceding week of the examination. For candidates requesting a change of scribe, the e-Admit Card will be available three days before the exam.

Candidates can download the Admit cards on the UPSC portal.

UPSC IES, ISS registration: Steps to apply

Visit the official UPSC online portal at https://upsconline.nic.in

Create your account on the Online Application Portal

Register to generate your URN (one-time process).

Fill out the Common Application Form (CAF) with personal and educational details.

Select the IES/ISS Examination 2026 under the Examination-Specific Module

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee (if applicable)

Review and submit the form

Save your URN and application number for future reference

Candidates can click on the link provided here to apply for the UPSC IES, ISS registration 2026.Aspirants are advised to stay tuned to the official website to get the complete details of the UPSC IES, ISS 2026.