UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Civil Judge Examination applications open, check details here
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) opened the applications for Civil Judge (Junior Division) Examination 2022.
UPPSC Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) opened the applications for Civil Judge (Junior Division) Examination 2022 on December 11, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official UPPSC website— uppsc.up.nic.in.
Important dates for UPPSC Recruitment 2022:
Last date for submitting the fee online in the bank: January 6, 2023
Last date for submission of application form: January 10, 2023
The applications will be accepted only when the fee is deposited in the bank. If the candidate pays the fee after the last date for payment, it will not be considered. The fee, once deposited will not be refunded.
UPPSC Recruitment 2022 payscale:
The pay scale is from Rs 27,700 to 44,770
UPPSC Recruitment 2022 vacancies:
The lower age limit to apply for post is 22 years and the upper age limit is 35 years.
The applicant must have:
- a bachelor’s degree in law from a university established in Uttar Pradesh or any other university in India recognised by the Governor for the purpose or
- must have a degree in law as per provisions of the Advocates Act, 1961.
- they must be an advocate enrolled under the provisions of the Act or
- a barrister in England or Northern Ireland or a member of Bar of Advocates in Scotland and entitled to practice in the court or a court subordinate
- must have good knowledge of Hindi in Devanagari script
UPPSC Recruitment 2022 how to apply:
- Visit the official website— uppsc.up.nic.in
- Click on the advertisement on the homepage
- Once redirected, click on apply, then click on registration
- If you are applying for the first time, you will have to enter your basic details such as name, parents’ names and more.
- Once registration is complete, fill the application form by entering your registration number and uploading necessary documents
- Save, submit and pay the fees
- Download the application form for future reference
The application fee for unreserved and OBC categories is Rs 125, for SC, ST categories it is Rs 65, for ex-servicemen it is Rs 65 and for PwD category it is Rs 25.