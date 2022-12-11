UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Civil Judge Examination applications open, check details here

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) opened the applications for Civil Judge (Junior Division) Examination 2022 on December 11, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official UPPSC website— uppsc.up.nic.in.

Important dates for UPPSC Recruitment 2022:

Last date for submitting the fee online in the bank: January 6, 2023

Last date for submission of application form: January 10, 2023

The applications will be accepted only when the fee is deposited in the bank. If the candidate pays the fee after the last date for payment, it will not be considered. The fee, once deposited will not be refunded.

UPPSC Recruitment 2022 payscale:

The pay scale is from Rs 27,700 to 44,770

UPPSC Recruitment 2022 vacancies: