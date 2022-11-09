UPPCL invites application for 209 Assistant Accountant posts, Apply now

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited online application for Assistant Accountant posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at upenergy.in from November 8, 2022. The last date for the submission of application form is November 28, 2022.

A total of 209 vacancies will be filled with this recruitment drive.

Check more details about the UPPCL recruitment 2022 for Assistant Accountant below:

Important Dates

Date of Submitting the Application Form Online: November 8, 2022 till November 28, 2022

Submission of Application cum Processing fee through Net Banking/Credit Card/ Debit Card etc. (Online): November 8, 2022 till November 28, 2022

Date of submitting the fee through SBI Challan (Last date to download Challan is 28.11.2022): November 8, 2022 till November 30, 2022

Tentative Date of Examination: 2nd Week of Jan 2023

UPPCL recruitment 2022 for Assistant Accountant Vacancy Details

Total vacancies- 209 posts

Unreserved category- 92

EWS- 20

OBC category- 51

SC- 41

ST category- 5

UPPCL recruitment 2022: Age limit

The age limit for the candidates is between 21 to 40 year old.

How to apply for UPPCL recruitment 2022 for Assistant Accountant

Visit the official website upenergy.in.

Click on ‘Vacancy/Results’ on the homepage.

Click on the apply link against ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT posts.

Log in and fill in the application form.

Upload documents, pay the application fee.

Submit the application form.

Take submitted application form for future preference.

UPPCL recruitment 2022 application fee

The SC/ST candidates will need to pay an application fee of Rs 826. All the other applicants from other categories will need to pay Rs 1180 as fee.

Direct link to apply