UPMRC Recruitment 2022: Check notification for 142 posts of Asst Manager, Engineer and much more

Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (UPMRC) has posted a notification for the recruitment of Assistant Manager, Jr Engineer, Accountant and Office Assistant posts. Those Candidates who are interested to join the above-mentioned posts are expected to read the notification in detail in order to know the vacancy eligibility criteria. For those who are unknown, the UPMRC is a joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of UP.

Important Dates

Notification for the recruitment: 1/ 11/ 2022

Online Application Starting Date: 1/11/2022 (10:00 am onwards)

Online Application Last Date: 30/11/2022 (11:59 pm)

Fee Payment Date: Same as online application applying dates

Date for downloading admit card: 15/ 12/ 2022

Tentative date for written examination: 2/1/2023 to 3/1/2023

Application Fee

UR/ EWS/ OBC Candidates: Rs 590

SC/ ST candidates: Rs 236

Mode of payment: Internet Banking, Debit/ Credit Cards, UPI

Age Limit

Minimum age: 21 years

Maximum age: 28 years

Age relaxation is applicable in case of the SC/ ST OBC/ Ex-servicemen candidates according to rules.

Post details and qualifications

Assistant Manager (Civil): There are 16 vacancies for the post. Minimum educational qualifications for the post is B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks for applying for candidates for Unreserved, EWS& OBC vacancies and with minimum of 50% marks for applying for candidates for reserved vacancies of SC only. Pay Scale for the post is Rs 50,000 – Rs 1,60,000.

Assistant Manager (Electrical): There are 8 vacancies for the post. Minimum educational qualifications for the post is B.E/B.Tech in Electrical or Electrical & Electronics Engineering or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks for applying for candidates for applying for candidates for Unreserved, EWS & OBC vacancies. Pay Scale for the post is Rs 50,000 – Rs 1,60,000.

Assistant Manager (S&T): There are 5 vacancies for the post. Minimum educational qualifications for the post is B.E/B.Tech in Electronics/Electronics & Communication or Equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks for applying for candidates for applying for candidates for Unreserved& EWS vacancies. Pay Scale for the post is Rs 50,000 – Rs 1,60,000.

Assistant Manager (Accounts): There is 1 vacancy for the post. Minimum educational qualifications for the post is CA from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or ICWA (i.e. CMA) from The Institute of Cost Accountants of India. No minimum Percentage of marks is required. Pay Scale for the post is Rs 50,000 – Rs 1,60,000.

Jr Engineer (Civil): There are 43 vacancies for the post. Minimum educational qualifications for the post is three years Diploma in Civil Engineering or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks for applying for candidates for UR, EWS & OBC vacancies & with minimum of 50%for applying for candidates for marks for SC/ST candidates for reserved vacancies only. Pay Scale for the post is Rs 33,000- Rs 67,300.

Jr Engineer (Electrical): There are 49 vacancies for the post. Minimum educational qualifications for the post is three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering or Electrical & Electronics Engineering or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks for UR, EWS& OBC vacancies and with minimum of 50% marks for reserved vacancies of SC/ST only. Pay Scale for the post is Rs 33,000- Rs 67,300.

For more details about the posts check the notification on the official website.

Click here to know about the official website

Click here to know the official notification