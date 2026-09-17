UPESSC recruitment 2026 for 2,607 post graduate teachers, know exam details

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UPESSC recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released notification for the recruitment of 2,607 post graduate teachers.

The application process for the job has already been started and will be available till October 17.

The candidates who will be filling the form must keep in mind that they will have to appear for an exam for the final selection for the post. The examination is scheduled to take place on December 15 and 16.

The recruitment aims to fill vacancies in non-government aided secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh.

Important dates:

Application ending date: October 17

Examination date: December 15 and 16

Website: upessc.up.gov.in.

Vacancies:

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There are vacancies for several subjects teachers such as Hindi, History, Biology, Physical Education, Military Science, Music, others.

Eligibility Criteria:

Education:

Hindi: Master’s degree in Hindi, along with the prescribed Sanskrit qualification and B.Ed.

History: Master’s degree in Ancient, Medieval or Modern History and B.Ed.

Biology: Master’s degree in Botany or Zoology and B.Ed.

Physical Education: Bachelor’s degree and M.P.Ed

Military Science: Master’s degree in Military Science, Defence Studies or Military Studies and B.Ed.

Music: specialised postgraduate or bachelor’s qualification in Music with B.ED

Others: Master’s degree in relevant subject with B.ED

How to apply:

Visit the official UPESSC website at upessc.up.gov.in.

Complete the mandatory One Time Registration (OTR) process.

Log in using the OTR credentials and select Advertisement No. 06/2026.

Enter the required personal and educational details.

Select the subject and institution category and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee and carefully verify all details.

Submit the application form and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates should complete registration before the October 17 deadline and keep checking the official UPESSC website for exam updates.