UPESSC recruitment 2026 for 1,936 Assistant Professor posts, apply online

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UPESSC recruitment 2026: Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Commission has opened online application process for 1,936 Assistant Professor vacancies.

The recruitment notification for the Assistant Professor posts comes under Advertisement Number 04/2026. This recruitment is for co-educational and women’s degree colleges across Uttar Pradesh.

The application process for these vacancies was opened for the candidates eligible and interested from September 8 and is set to end on October 7. Candidates who are applying should make sure their application form along with application fees is submitted before the last date.

Important dates:

Recruitment notification releasing date: September 8

Online application starting date: September 8

Online application ending date: October 7

Last date to submit application fee: October 7

Application correction window closing date: October 11

Examination date: November 19 and 20

Subject wise vacancy:

Hindi: 126

English: 74

Economics: 79

Sociology: 43

Physics: 67

Chemistry: 112

Mathematics: 31

Commerce: 67

Botany: 63

History: 65

Drawing & Painting: 15

Philosophy: 10

Zoology : 57

Psychology: 39

Political Science : 64

Education: 20

Music Vocal: 7

Sanskrit : 79

Home Science: 16

Geography: 67

Physical Education: 32

Military Science : 15

Agricultural Economics: 14

Anthropology: 1

Music Instrumental: 1

Statistics: 7

Animal Husbandry & Dairying: 5

Agricultural Chemistry: 5

Agricultural Botany: 4

Agricultural Engineering: 3

Music Instrumental Tabla: 4

Horticulture: 5

Urdu: 10

Asian Culture: 1

Ancient History: 18

Law: 26

Statistics: 6

Geology: 4

Genetics & Plant Breeding: 2

Entomology: 3

Agricultural Extension: 4

Agricultural Statistics: 2

Category wise vacancy:

General : 796

SC: 439

ST: 24

OBC: 516

EWS: 161

Application Fee:

General, OBC and EWS: Rs 2000

SC and ST: Rs 1500

Disabled Person: Rs 1000

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have a master degree in relevant subject with minimum 55 per cent of marks.

Candidates must have passed NET. SLET or SET, or hold a Ph.D. degree.

Candidates must also meet the age qualification to apply for the posts.

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Selection Process:

Written examination

Interview/Personality test

Document verification

How to apply:

Go to the official UPESSC website and then open the online application section.

After that complete the One Time Registration process as it is mandatory for applying.

Find Advertisement No. 04/2026 that is Assistant Professor Recruitment and then click on Apply Online.

Enter your personal details, educational qualifications, and other required information carefully.

Upload your photograph, signature, educational certificates, and other required documents in the prescribed format and size.

Check all the details entered in the application form carefully and correct any mistakes.

Pay the applicable application fee online using the available payment options.

Submit the completed UPESSC Assistant Professor Application Form 2026.

Download the submitted application form and keep three copies safely for future reference.

Candidates facing any difficulties to fill the application form can make calls to the support team for further guidance.

Technical Support (Application Related Issue):

08448573939

Support@upessc.org

Bank Payment Support – ICICI Bank:

8879370946, 8657723283

kurmi@icici.bank.in, Pawan.si@icici.bank.in

Bank Payment Support – Union Bank:

9137551970

pgsupport@billdesk.com

UPESSC Commission Support:

0532-2466851

upesscprayagraj@gmail.com