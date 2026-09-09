UPESSC recruitment 2026 for 1,936 Assistant Professor posts, apply online
Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Commission has opened online application process for 1,936 Assistant Professor vacancies
UPESSC recruitment 2026: Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Commission has opened online application process for 1,936 Assistant Professor vacancies.
The recruitment notification for the Assistant Professor posts comes under Advertisement Number 04/2026. This recruitment is for co-educational and women’s degree colleges across Uttar Pradesh.
The application process for these vacancies was opened for the candidates eligible and interested from September 8 and is set to end on October 7. Candidates who are applying should make sure their application form along with application fees is submitted before the last date.
Important dates:
- Recruitment notification releasing date: September 8
- Online application starting date: September 8
- Online application ending date: October 7
- Last date to submit application fee: October 7
- Application correction window closing date: October 11
- Examination date: November 19 and 20
Subject wise vacancy:
- Hindi: 126
- English: 74
- Economics: 79
- Sociology: 43
- Physics: 67
- Chemistry: 112
- Mathematics: 31
- Commerce: 67
- Botany: 63
- History: 65
- Drawing & Painting: 15
- Philosophy: 10
- Zoology : 57
- Psychology: 39
- Political Science : 64
- Education: 20
- Music Vocal: 7
- Sanskrit : 79
- Home Science: 16
- Geography: 67
- Physical Education: 32
- Military Science : 15
- Agricultural Economics: 14
- Anthropology: 1
- Music Instrumental: 1
- Statistics: 7
- Animal Husbandry & Dairying: 5
- Agricultural Chemistry: 5
- Agricultural Botany: 4
- Agricultural Engineering: 3
- Music Instrumental Tabla: 4
- Horticulture: 5
- Urdu: 10
- Asian Culture: 1
- Ancient History: 18
- Law: 26
- Statistics: 6
- Geology: 4
- Genetics & Plant Breeding: 2
- Entomology: 3
- Agricultural Extension: 4
- Agricultural Statistics: 2
Category wise vacancy:
- General : 796
- SC: 439
- ST: 24
- OBC: 516
- EWS: 161
Application Fee:
- General, OBC and EWS: Rs 2000
- SC and ST: Rs 1500
- Disabled Person: Rs 1000
Eligibility Criteria:
- Candidates must have a master degree in relevant subject with minimum 55 per cent of marks.
- Candidates must have passed NET. SLET or SET, or hold a Ph.D. degree.
- Candidates must also meet the age qualification to apply for the posts.
Selection Process:
- Written examination
- Interview/Personality test
- Document verification
How to apply:
- Go to the official UPESSC website and then open the online application section.
- After that complete the One Time Registration process as it is mandatory for applying.
- Find Advertisement No. 04/2026 that is Assistant Professor Recruitment and then click on Apply Online.
- Enter your personal details, educational qualifications, and other required information carefully.
- Upload your photograph, signature, educational certificates, and other required documents in the prescribed format and size.
- Check all the details entered in the application form carefully and correct any mistakes.
- Pay the applicable application fee online using the available payment options.
- Submit the completed UPESSC Assistant Professor Application Form 2026.
- Download the submitted application form and keep three copies safely for future reference.
Candidates facing any difficulties to fill the application form can make calls to the support team for further guidance.
Technical Support (Application Related Issue):
- 08448573939
- Support@upessc.org
Bank Payment Support – ICICI Bank:
- 8879370946, 8657723283
- kurmi@icici.bank.in, Pawan.si@icici.bank.in
Bank Payment Support – Union Bank:
- 9137551970
- pgsupport@billdesk.com
UPESSC Commission Support:
- 0532-2466851
- upesscprayagraj@gmail.com