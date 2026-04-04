UP Police Recruitment 2026: Over 81,000 vacant posts available

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that more than 81,000 police posts will be filled in the financial year 2026-27.

According to the Chief Minister, this recruitment drive will empower the young people and help to form a capable and modern police force for the state.

Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive will fill up vacancies for over 81,000 posts in various categories. The vacancies are available for positions of sub-inspectors, civil police constables, radio assistant operators, computer operators Grade-A, and police sub-inspectors.

The Chief Minister has directed the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board to ensure that all direct recruitments are completed in a timely manner, with complete transparency, fairness, and in accordance with the prescribed reservation provisions.

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Selection process

The selection of the candidates will be carried out on the basis of written exam and interview.

The written exam will be an objective type paper carrying 300 marks. There are four subjects in the paper- General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical and Mental Aptitude and Mental Interest, Intelligence and Logical Ability.

After the candidates passes the written examination they will be eligible to sit for the interview. If the applicant ace the interview, then they will be called for document verification.