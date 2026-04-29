UP Police Recruitment 2026: 1 lakh vacancies announced across Uttar Pradesh

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The Government of Uttar Pradesh, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has announced a major police recruitment drive for 2026, offering around one lakh vacancies in the state police department. This large-scale hiring aims to boost employment opportunities for youth while strengthening law enforcement across the state. Candidates aspiring to join the police force should stay updated with the official notification to understand the eligibility criteria, selection process, and exam schedule.

The recruitment will be conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. The selection process is expected to include multiple stages such as a written examination, physical efficiency test, document verification, and medical examination. Final selection will be based on merit and reservation rules as per government norms.

Important Dates (Tentative)

Short Notification Release: April 2026

Detailed Notification Release: May 2026

Online Application Start Date: May 2026

Online Application Last Date: June 2026

Written Examination: July-August 2026

Physical Test & Document Verification: To be announced

Vacancy Details (Approx.)

Total Posts: 1,00,000

Civil Police Constable: Major share

Sub-Inspector (SI): To be notified

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Home Guards & Other Posts: Included in recruitment drive

Selection Process

Written Examination

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Application Fees (Expected)

General / OBC / EWS: To be notified

SC / ST: To be notified

Female Candidates: As per rules

Apart from the recruitment announcement, appointment letters were also distributed to 936 selected candidates in the Police Telecommunication Department at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow.

For detailed information regarding eligibility, syllabus, salary, and post-wise vacancies, candidates are advised to check the official notification once released.