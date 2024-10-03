UP Police Constable Result 2024, to be released shortly see details here

UP Police Constable Result 2024: UP Police Constable Result 2024 to be released shortly by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPBPB.

The candidates can check their results on the official website: uppbpb.gov.in. The final answer key shall be uploaded along with the results. However it is worth mentioning that the time of release of the results is yet to be known.

The UPPBPB constable written exam was held in two phases from August 23 to August 31, 2024. Around 48 lakh candidates appeared for the written test. The provisional answer key for all exam days was released separately and the objection window was open till September 19, 2024.

How to check the UP Police Constable Result 2024: