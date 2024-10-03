Anganwadi Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1717 vacancies

The Child Development Services Examination Nutrition Department under the Uttar Pradesh government has invited applications for the post of Anganwadi worker in various districts of the state. A total of 1717 Anganwadi vacancies have been notified.

UP Anganwadi Recruitment Vacancy 2024

According to the official notification, the recruitment will be conducted for a total of 1717 vacancies. Candidates who are interested can see the district wise vacancy details in official notification.

Application fee

The woman candidates do not need to pay any application fee for the Anganwadi Recruitment 2024. You can apply online for the posts of Aanganwadi worker for free.

UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2024: Eligibility

The candidates who are applying should have have passed 12th from a recognized institution. The minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years and maximum age limit is 35 years. Age relaxation will be given to women of reserved category.

Gram Panchayat (Rural Area) and Ward (Urban Area) candidates are eligible to apply for these posts.

Moreover, they should be a resident of the same gram panchayat or ward of the urban area they are applying for.

Selection criteria

UP Anganwadi workers will be selected on the basis of merit made using the marks obtained in the 12th class examination.

Preference will be given to widows, legally divorced and deserted women belonging to families living below poverty line and women belonging to concerned Gram Sabha/Ward in urban areas.