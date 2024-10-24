Union Bank of India recruitment 2024: Application process begins for 1500 Local Bank Officer posts

Union Bank of India (UBI) has released a new notification for recruitment of Local Bank Officers across various branches on 23rd October 2024. According to the official notification, the bank aims to fillup a total of 1500 vacancies for Local Bank Officers (Equivalent to PO) for the financial year 2024-25 at various branches across the country.

The recruitment process commences from today, which is 24th October 2024. Candidates can submit application at the official website of UBI, www.unionbankofindia.co.in. The candidates willing to apply for Local Bank Officer posts (equivalent to Probationary Officer) have to submit their duly filled application forms along with the required application fee before 13th November 2024.

Get more information by reading the official notification PDF.

Union Bank of India recruitment 2024

Important Dates

Registration Dates- 24th October to 13th November 2024

Last Date for editing application details – 13th November 2024

Last date for printing your application – 28th November 2024

Education Qualification

Candidates who have completed their bachelor’s degree or graduation in any discipline from a University/Institution recognized by the Government of India or its Regulatory bodies.

Age Limit

The candidates need to have a minimum age limit of 20 years and maximum age limit of 30 years (as on 01/10/2024). There is also age relaxation for different categories.

Application Fee

The candidates need to pay an application fee before application submission. The application fee for different categories applicants are as follows:

GEN/EWS/OBC- Rs. 850/-

SC/ST/PwBD Candidates- Rs. 175.

Salary Details



Rs 48480-2000/7-Rs 62480-2340/2-Rs 67160-2680/7-Rs 85920 (Scale- JMGS-1)