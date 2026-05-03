Union Bank of India apprentice recruitment 2026 for 1865 posts, check details
Union Bank of India apprentice recruitment 2026 is here. Check out the details and apply now as the application window closes on May 19.
Union Bank of India apprentice recruitment 2026: Union Bank of India has released apprentice recruitment for the year 2026 with total of 1865 vacancies. This is a large scale recruitment drive for the graduates across the nation.
Note the important dates:
- Start date for online registration and submission of application: April 29
- Closing date for online registration and submission of application: May 19
- Tentative date for online examination: yet to be announced, Can be conducted between May to June.
Eligibility Criteria:
- Candidate must be a citizen of India/ subject of Nepal/Bhutan or Tibetan refugee who came to India before 1962. For more citizen or nationality related information read the official notification.
- Graduates within the prescribed age bracket are eligible to apply for the apprenticeship programme.
- Age limit for the job is minimum 20 years and maximum 28 years. For age relaxation related information read the notification.
State wise number of vacancies:
- Andaman & Nicobar Islands: 1
- Andhra Pradesh: 303
- Assam: 29
- Bihar: 60
- Chandigarh: 6
- Chattisgarh: 25
- Dadra And Nagar Haveli: 1
- Daman And Diu: 1
- Goa: 15
- Gujarat: 58
- Haryana: 30
- Himachal Pradesh: 1
- Jammu Kashmir: 2
- Jharkhand: 34
- Karnataka: 131
- Kerala: 39
- Ladakh: 1
- Lakshadweep: 1
- Madhya Pradesh: 116
- Maharashtra: 196
- Meghalaya: 1
- Nagaland: 1
- Delhi: 48
- Odisha: 58
- Puducherry: 1
- Punjab: 21
- Rajasthan: 32
- Sikkim: 2
- Tamil Nadu: 95
- Telangana: 164
- Tripura: 1
- Uttar Pradesh: 335
- Uttarakhand: 10
- West Bengal: 56
Stipend/ Benefit:
- Rural and semi-urban branches offer Rs 15000
- Urban branches provide Rs 18000
- Metro branches offer Rs 20000
The apprentices will not be benefited by any allowance or benefits. Stipend will be paid after the completion of the month, salary will be cut if absent.
Fees/Intimation Charges: (Non-Refundable):
- Male General / OBC – Rs. 800.00 + GST @18% = Rs.944
- Female General / OBC – Rs. 600.00 + GST @18% = Rs.708
- SC/ST – Rs. 200.00*+ GST @18% = Rs. 236
- PWBD – Rs. 200.00*+ GST @18% = Rs. 236
- Transgender – Rs. 200.00*+ GST @18% = Rs. 236
All further announcements/corrigendum pertaining to this process will only be published/provided on website www.unionbankofindia.bank.in from time to time.
How to apply:
- Candidates are requested to apply Online through the link given on the website unionbankofindia.bank.in/recruitment.aspx
- All interested candidates in applying for the apprenticeship program need to ensure their eligibility before applying for the program.
- All Applicants are required to click on https://beep.bfsissc.com/candidate_login:
- Provide complete personal and educational information
- Upload all relevant documents (Caste certificate, PwBD certificate, etc., as
- applicable)
- Provide their NAPS Apprentices Code Number and NATS Enrolment Number
- Submit the Application Online.
- Make payment of the applicable examination.
For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the the Union Bank of India (UBI), www.unionbankofindia.bank.in.