Union Bank of India apprentice recruitment 2026 for 1865 posts, check details

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Union Bank of India apprentice recruitment 2026: Union Bank of India has released apprentice recruitment for the year 2026 with total of 1865 vacancies. This is a large scale recruitment drive for the graduates across the nation.

Note the important dates:

Start date for online registration and submission of application: April 29

Closing date for online registration and submission of application: May 19

Tentative date for online examination: yet to be announced, Can be conducted between May to June.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidate must be a citizen of India/ subject of Nepal/Bhutan or Tibetan refugee who came to India before 1962. For more citizen or nationality related information read the official notification.

Graduates within the prescribed age bracket are eligible to apply for the apprenticeship programme.

Age limit for the job is minimum 20 years and maximum 28 years. For age relaxation related information read the notification.

State wise number of vacancies:

Andaman & Nicobar Islands: 1

Andhra Pradesh: 303

Assam: 29

Bihar: 60

Chandigarh: 6

Chattisgarh: 25

Dadra And Nagar Haveli: 1

Daman And Diu: 1

Goa: 15

Gujarat: 58

Haryana: 30

Himachal Pradesh: 1

Jammu Kashmir: 2

Jharkhand: 34

Karnataka: 131

Kerala: 39

Ladakh: 1

Lakshadweep: 1

Madhya Pradesh: 116

Maharashtra: 196

Meghalaya: 1

Nagaland: 1

Delhi: 48

Odisha: 58

Puducherry: 1

Punjab: 21

Rajasthan: 32

Sikkim: 2

Tamil Nadu: 95

Telangana: 164

Tripura: 1

Uttar Pradesh: 335

Uttarakhand: 10

West Bengal: 56

Stipend/ Benefit:

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Rural and semi-urban branches offer Rs 15000

Urban branches provide Rs 18000

Metro branches offer Rs 20000

The apprentices will not be benefited by any allowance or benefits. Stipend will be paid after the completion of the month, salary will be cut if absent.

Fees/Intimation Charges: (Non-Refundable):

Male General / OBC – Rs. 800.00 + GST @18% = Rs.944

Female General / OBC – Rs. 600.00 + GST @18% = Rs.708

SC/ST – Rs. 200.00*+ GST @18% = Rs. 236

PWBD – Rs. 200.00*+ GST @18% = Rs. 236

Transgender – Rs. 200.00*+ GST @18% = Rs. 236

All further announcements/corrigendum pertaining to this process will only be published/provided on website www.unionbankofindia.bank.in from time to time.

How to apply:

Candidates are requested to apply Online through the link given on the website unionbankofindia.bank.in/recruitment.aspx

All interested candidates in applying for the apprenticeship program need to ensure their eligibility before applying for the program.

All Applicants are required to click on https://beep.bfsissc.com/candidate_login:

Provide complete personal and educational information

Upload all relevant documents (Caste certificate, PwBD certificate, etc., as

applicable)

Provide their NAPS Apprentices Code Number and NATS Enrolment Number

Submit the Application Online.

Make payment of the applicable examination.

For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the the Union Bank of India (UBI), www.unionbankofindia.bank.in.