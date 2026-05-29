Union Bank Of India Apprentice Recruitment 2026 exam to be held on June 7, 2026

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The Union Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2026 examination will be held under the Apprentices Act, 1961 on June 7, 2026. The recruitment drive is being held with an aim to fill 1,865 apprentice vacancies available across different branches and offices of the bank nationwide.

Candidates who have applied for the Apprentice Recruitment 2026 examination can now attend the examination in their respective centres. The exam pattern and syllabus for the exam is available here.

Union Bank of India Apprentice exam

The candidates will need to undergo the exam in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and have to answer 100 objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The questions will be on General and Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative and Reasoning Aptitude, Computer or Subject Knowledge, and Union Bank of India Products and Services.

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The questions are devided in five section of 20 questions worth 20 marks. The duration of exam will be 60 minutes.

Selection Process

The selection process for the Union Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2026 will be conducted in two stages. Candidates first need to qualify in the online examination. Shortlisted candidates will then appear for a local language proficiency test. Only candidates clearing both stages will be considered for the apprenticeship programme.

Candidates who have registered for the examination are advised to download their admit cards, verify exam centre details, and read all exam-day instructions carefully before appearing for the June 7 exam.