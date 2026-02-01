UIDAI recruitment 2026: Fresh notifications issued, check details

Advertisement

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently released recruitment notifications for the post of senior account officer, Director in Guwahati and Assistant section officer in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

In a latest notification, the UIDAI issued a notification said that a Senior account officer on deputation basis (Foreign service terms basis) will be recruited for the Guwahati regional office. Last date for application submission is February 19. People who have applied from the previous circular of October 21, 2025, need not have to apply again. New applicants have to submit the application form directly to director (HR), UIDAI regional office, Guwahati until the last date. Private individuals are not eligible for the post, as the vacancy needs to fill up on deputation basis.

Likewise, Assistant section officer on deputation basis (Foreign Service terms basis) will be appointed at the state office Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh). Applicants can apply for the post latest by February 28. People who have applied for the post with reference to the previous circular dated October 27, 2025 do not have to apply again. New applicants have to submit their application forms directly to the Director (HR), UIDAI, Regional office, ground floor, Supreme Court metro station, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi within the given date. Private individuals are not eligible for the post, as the vacancy needs to fill up on deputation basis.

Similarly, a notification was released for the appointment of Director of deputation basis (foreign service terms basis) in UIDAI regional office, Guwahati. Last date to submit the application form for the post is February 2. People who have applied from the previous circular of October 29 need not need to apply again. New applicants need to submit their application form directly to the Director (HR), UIDAI, 4th floor, Bangla Sahib Road, Behind Kali Mandir, New Delhi until the given date. Private individuals are not eligible for the post, as the vacancy needs to fill up on deputation basis.

