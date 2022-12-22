UIDA recruitment 2022: Online application ending soon, apply now

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has set December 26 as the last date for receipt of the application complete in all respect.

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has invited applications for filling up the posts of Deputy Director, Private Secretary and Accountant on deputation basis (Foreign Service terms) at it’s Regional Office at Bengaluru, Karnataka and State Office, Thiruvananthapuram of Kerala.

The application may be furnished in the prescribed proforma and forwarded to Director (HR) Unique UIDA, Regional Office, 3rd Floor, South Wing, Khanija Bhavan, No. 49, Race Course Road, Bengaluru- 560001.

The last date for receipt of the application complete in all respect is 26.12.2022. Since this vacancy is to be filled up on a deputation basis private candidates are not eligible.

Application received after the last date or otherwise found incomplete shall not be considered. Further details may be obtained from the website www.uidai.govt.in.

