UCO Bank recruitment 2026 for 20 SO posts, application process started

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UCO Bank recruitment 2026: The United Commercial Bank has released notification for recruitment of 20 Specialist Officer (SO) vacancies. This recruitment comes under advertisement number HO/HRM/RECR/2026-27/COM-01.

The Specialist Officer (SO) vacancies include two roles first is Manager-AI/ML Engineer and second is Manager-Cyber Security.

Before applying make sure you check all the details such as application dates, eligibility criteria, vacancies, selection process, and other detail.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the job from August 29 till September 18. The application form for the recruitment has to be filled online.

Important dates:

Notification release date: August 29

Online registration starting date: August 29

Last date for online registration: September 18

Last date for fee payment: September 18

Mode: Online

Official website: uco.bank.in

Vacancy details:

Total: 20

Manager-AI/ML Engineer: 10

Manager-Cyber Security : 10

There is category wise vacancy breakup for the posts, to know that you can go to the official website of the bank and read the advertisement.

Eligibility Criteria:

Manager – AI/ML Engineer (MMGS-II):

Candidate must have a full-time B.E. or B.Tech in Computer Science, IT, AI & ML, or Data Science with at least 50% marks. MCA, M.Tech or M.E. in relevant fields with 50% marks from a recognised university is also accepted.

Preference will be given to candidates with a certification in AI, Generative AI, NLP or ML.

The candidate must have at least 3 years of work experience after qualification in AI, Gen AI, NLP or content-analysis projects.

Should have knowledge of R, Python, Neural Networks, NLP, Kafka, Spark and Big Data technologies.

Manager – Cyber Security (MMGS-II):

Candidate must have a full-time B.Tech or B.E. in Computer Science, IT, Electronics or E&C with at least 50% marks. MCA, M.Tech or M.Sc. in relevant subjects with 50% marks is also accepted.

Mandatory certification: Candidate must have any one of OSCP, OSCE³, OSWE, OSEP, GIAC GPEN/GXPN, CAISP, Offensive AI (SANS), or GenAI & LLM Security (SANS).

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The candidate must have at least 3 years of hands-on experience in offensive cybersecurity, Red Team operations, AI Red Teaming, penetration testing, or LLM-based security evaluation.

Should have experience in Metasploit, Cobalt Strike, Burp Suite, exploit development, reverse engineering, adversarial AI, evasion techniques, MITRE ATT&CK, Python, PowerShell and Bash.

Age limit:

Manager-AI/ML Engineer: 25 to 35 years

Manager-Cyber Security : 25 to 35 years

Age Relaxation:

SC/ST: 5 years

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 3 years

Persons with Benchmark Disability: 10 years

Ex-Servicemen/ECOs/SSCOs (min. 5 years service): 5 years

Persons affected by 1984 riots: 5 years

Nationality:

A citizen of India; or

A subject of Nepal or Bhutan; or

A Tibetan refugee who came to India before January 1962 to permanently settle in India; or

A person of Indian origin who migrated from specified countries to permanently settle in India, with the required eligibility certificate from the Government of India, if applicable.

Application Fee:

SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 175

All Other Candidates: Rs 850

Selection Process:

Online written examination

Screening

Group discussion

Interview

Salary:

Rs 64,820–2340/1–67, Rs 160–2680/10–93,960 based on MMGS-II pay scale.

How to apply:

Visit the official UCO Bank website at uco.bank.in.

Go to the Career section.

Click on Recruitment Opportunities.

Find Advertisement No. HO/HRM/RECR/2026-27/COM-01 and click on Click Here to Apply Online.

Select Click Here for New Registration and enter the required basic details.

Note down the provisional registration number and password generated during registration. These details will also be sent via SMS.

Log in using the registration credentials and select the desired Specialist Officer post.

Complete the application form carefully using the Save and Next option.

Upload the photograph, signature, and other required documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the applicable application fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

Review all details carefully and click Final Submit.

Download and print the system-generated application form for future reference.