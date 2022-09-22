UCO Bank Recruitment 2022: Salary of up to Rs 1,29,000, check details

UCO Bank is hiring candidates for the “Fire Officer”, “Chief Risk Officer” and “Security Officer” on a contract basis. The position/ place of posting of the candidate will ordinarily be at Head Office, Kolkata. There are total 12 vacancies available. The age limit will be between 21-55 years. The salary will be between Rs. 36000 to Rs. 129000.

Applications (Annexure-I) that are complete in all respect as per the prescribed format with copies of self-attested certificates should be submitted by Offline Mode with enclosed certificates and Demand Draft in an appropriate envelope super scribing “Application for Fire Officer”, “Application for Chief Risk Officer” and “Application for Security Officer”. It should be addressed to the General Manager, UCO Bank, Head Office, 4th Floor, H. R. M Department, 10, BTM Sarani, Kolkata, West Bengal – 700 001.

Important dates:

The Last date for submission of the application for Fire Officer and Chief Risk Officer is 07.10.2022.

Last date to apply for Security Officer is 19.10.2022.

Post Name and number of vacancies for UCO Bank Recruitment 2022

Fire Officer – 01

Chief Risk Officer – 01

Security Officer – 10

Age-Limit for UCO Bank Recruitment 2022

Fire Officer : The minimum age would be 21 years and the maximum age is 40 Years.

Chief Risk Officer : The minimum age would be 45 years and the maximum age is 55 Years.

Security Officer : The minimum age would be 21 years and the maximum age is 35 Years.

Scale Pay for UCO Bank Recruitment 2022

Fire Officer : The scale pay will be 70000.

Chief Risk Officer : The scale pay will be between Rs. 116120 to Rs. 129000.

Security Officer : The scale pay will be between Rs. 36000 -1490/7 / 46430 -1740/2 / 49910 -1990/7 – 63840 (subject to revision)

Educational Qualification for UCO Recruitment 2022:

Fire Officer

Graduate with either B.E (Fire) from National Fire Service College, Nagpur (NFSC) OR Grade – I from India/UK or Station Officer’s course from NFSC with 03 (three) years’ experience OR Sub-Officer’s course from NFSC with 05 (five) years’ experience.

Chief Risk Officer

Mandatory education qualification

Graduation degree

Professional certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk Professionals or

Professional Risk Management Certification from PRMIA Institute;

Desirable education qualification

Holder of Chartered Financial Analyst charter awarded by CFA Institute. or

Designated as Chartered Accountant by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, or equivalent abroad,

Designated as a Cost and Management Accountant by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, or equivalent abroad.

Security Officer

Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University.

How to Apply for UCO Bank Recruitment 2022

