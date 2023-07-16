UCIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for various posts including General Manager, Dy General Manager and Dy Superintendent

Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has invited candidates to apply for multiple posts including General Manager, Dy General Manager and Dy Superintendent. Interested candidates having the desired qualifications are expected to apply for the post before 18 July, 2023.

The important details about the job are mentioned below. The bunch of posts is either categorised under Group A or Group B. There are 44 vacancies in Group A while there are 78 vacancies in Group B.

Application Fee

General/ EWS/ OBC: Rs 500/-

SC/ ST/PwBD/ Female Candidates: Nil

The fees of the application should be paid online only.

Age relaxation

The candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe have a maximum age relaxation of 5 years whikle OBC-NCL candidates get relaxation of 03 years. PwBD candidates get age relaxation of 10 years/13 years/15 years.

Important Dates

Last Date to apply: 18-08-2023

Details about posts

Name Scale of pay/ CTC per annum Number of posts Maximum Age General Manager Rs.100000-260000/-(E7) Rs.2697520/- per annum 01 50 years Deputy General Manager(P&IRs)/ Chief Manager (P&IRs)/ Rs.90000- 240000)(E6)/ Rs.80000-220000(E5) Rs.2427768/- per annum/ Rs.2158016 /- per annum 01 48 years/ 45 years Addl. Manager(P&IRs)/ Dy.Manager(P&IRs)/ Asstt. Manager (P&IRs)/ Rs.60000-180000(E3)/ Rs.50000-160000(E2)/ Rs.40000-140000(E1) Rs.1618512/- per annum/ Rs.1348760/- per annum/ Rs.1079008/- per annum 05 35 years/ 30 years/ 30 years Manager (Accounts)/ Addl. Manager (Accounts)/ Deputy Manager (Accounts)/ Asstt. Manager (Accounts) Rs.70000-200000(E4)/ Rs.60000-180000(E3)/ Rs.50000-160000(E2)/ Rs.40000-140000(E1) Rs.1888264/- per annum/ Rs.1618512/- per annum/ Rs.1348760/- per annum/ Rs.1079008/- per annum 11 40 years/ 35 years/ 30 years/ 30 years Deputy Manager (EDP)/ Asstt. Manager (EDP) Rs.50000-160000(E2)/ Rs.40000-140000(E1) Rs.1348760/-per annum/ Rs.1079008/-per annum 01 30 years/ 30 years Supervisor(Chemical) Rs.30000-120000/-(E0) Rs. 809256/- per annum 13 35 years Sc.Asstt.-C (CR&D/HPU) Rs.30000-120000/-(E0) Rs. 809256 per annum 05 35 years

More details about other posts are mentioned in the official notification published by Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL).

Check the detailed notification here

Check official website here