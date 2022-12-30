TSPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for 148 Agriculture officer posts, Apply online from January 10
Candidates willing to apply for TSPSC Recruitment 2023 can apply online at the official website from January 6, 2023 onwards.
Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is inviting online applications for the vacant posts of Agricultural officer in the Agriculture and Co-operation department. A total of 48vacant posts are available. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply online. Candidates willing to apply can do the same at the official TSPSC website. The last date for the submission of online applications is January 30, 2023. For further details, check below:
TSPSC Recruitment Vacant posts
- Agriculture officer (Multizone-I) – 100 posts
- Agriculture officer (Multizone-II) – 48 posts
TSPSC Recruitment Important dates
- Starting date for submission of online applications – January 6, 2023
- Closing date for submission of online applications – January 30, 2023
- Examination: Likely to be held in April
TSPSC Recruitment Educational qualification
- The candidate applying should hold a B.Sc. Agriculture/ B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture degree
TSPSC Recruitment Age limit
- Minimum age limit for applying – 18 years of age
- Maximum age limit for applying – 44 years of age
- Upper age limit relaxation will be considered for candidates of reserved category
- Up to 5 years of relaxation for Telengana State Government employyes
- Up to 3 years of age relaxation for Ex-Servicemen
- Up to 3 years of age relaxation for those who have worked as NCC instructors
How to Apply?
- To apply, candidate must visit the official TSPSC website
- Click on the link to apply for TSPSC Recruitment
- Get yourself registered and get the credentials
- Using the login credentials fill up the application form
- Fill in all the required details and upload all necessary documents
- Submit and keep a copy for future reference
