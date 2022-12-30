TSPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for 148 Agriculture officer posts, Apply online from January 10

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is inviting online applications for the vacant posts of Agricultural officer in the Agriculture and Co-operation department. A total of 48vacant posts are available. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply online. Candidates willing to apply can do the same at the official TSPSC website. The last date for the submission of online applications is January 30, 2023. For further details, check below:

TSPSC Recruitment Vacant posts



Agriculture officer (Multizone-I) – 100 posts

Agriculture officer (Multizone-II) – 48 posts

TSPSC Recruitment Important dates



Starting date for submission of online applications – January 6, 2023

Closing date for submission of online applications – January 30, 2023

Examination: Likely to be held in April

TSPSC Recruitment Educational qualification



The candidate applying should hold a B.Sc. Agriculture/ B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture degree

TSPSC Recruitment Age limit

Minimum age limit for applying – 18 years of age

Maximum age limit for applying – 44 years of age

Upper age limit relaxation will be considered for candidates of reserved category

Up to 5 years of relaxation for Telengana State Government employyes

Up to 3 years of age relaxation for Ex-Servicemen

Up to 3 years of age relaxation for those who have worked as NCC instructors

How to Apply?



To apply, candidate must visit the official TSPSC website

Click on the link to apply for TSPSC Recruitment

Get yourself registered and get the credentials

Using the login credentials fill up the application form

Fill in all the required details and upload all necessary documents

Submit and keep a copy for future reference

Important links