TISS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for Program coordinator and other posts, Applications closing soon
Candidates willing to Apply for TISS recruitment 2023 are to check their eligibility and send their CVs and recommendation letters via mail.
Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications for several vacant posts including Program Coordinator, Research coordinator among others. An official notification for the same has been released on the official TISS website. As per the notification, a total of 13 vacant posts are available. candidates willing to apply can check their eligibility and other details. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official TISS website. The last date for applying is January 15, 2023. To view further details and the official notification, check below:
TISS Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts
Total: 13 vacant posts
- Program Coordinator: 01
- Policy Advocacy Officer: 02
- Research/ Field Coordinator: 02
- Village Coordinator: 08
TISS Recruitment 2023 Important dates
- Last date for submitting applications: January 15, 2023
- Personal interview dates: January 27th – 31st
- Joining date for candidates who get selected: April 1, 2023
TISS Recruitment 2023 Eligibility
- Candidates apply for Village coordinator posts must have completed class 10th with sufficient knowledge about village institutions, village landscape, and resources.
- Candidates applying for all other posts must hold a degree in social sciences or law with proper knowledge of forest laws, institutions, and policies.
- They must have minimum one year of rural field experience
For detailed information, candidates can check the official notification attached below
How to Apply?
- Interested candidates are to check their eligibility
- Eligible candidates are to send their CV and two letters of recommendation
- They are to send the same to [email protected]
- Shortlisted candidates will be intimidated about further procedure
