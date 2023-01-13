TISS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for Program coordinator and other posts, Applications closing soon

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications for several vacant posts including Program Coordinator, Research coordinator among others. An official notification for the same has been released on the official TISS website. As per the notification, a total of 13 vacant posts are available. candidates willing to apply can check their eligibility and other details. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official TISS website. The last date for applying is January 15, 2023. To view further details and the official notification, check below:

TISS Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts

Total: 13 vacant posts

Program Coordinator: 01

Policy Advocacy Officer: 02

Research/ Field Coordinator: 02

Village Coordinator: 08

TISS Recruitment 2023 Important dates



Last date for submitting applications: January 15, 2023

Personal interview dates: January 27th – 31st

Joining date for candidates who get selected: April 1, 2023

TISS Recruitment 2023 Eligibility



Candidates apply for Village coordinator posts must have completed class 10th with sufficient knowledge about village institutions, village landscape, and resources.

Candidates applying for all other posts must hold a degree in social sciences or law with proper knowledge of forest laws, institutions, and policies.

They must have minimum one year of rural field experience

For detailed information, candidates can check the official notification attached below

How to Apply?



Interested candidates are to check their eligibility

Eligible candidates are to send their CV and two letters of recommendation

They are to send the same to [email protected]

Shortlisted candidates will be intimidated about further procedure

Important links