These candidates selected to be appointed as PGT Sanskrit and PGT Chemistry teachers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) today released the recommendation notices for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) Sanskrit and Chemistry.

While 21 candidates have been selected for appointment to the post of Post Graduate Teachers in Sanskrit Discipline under School & Mass Education Department, 53 others have been selected for appointment to the post of Post Graduate Teachers in Chemistry Discipline.

“Based on the Written Examination conducted on 15.09.2024 & 29.09.2024 and Viva Voce Test on 03.11.2025 & 04.11.2025, the Commission herewith recommends 21 (09-w) ‘successful candidates’ (list enclosed) for appointment to the post of Post Graduate Teachers in Sanskrit Discipline under School & Mass Education Department, pursuant to Advt. No. 25 of 2023-24,” read the OPSC notification.

Another notification of the Commission said, “Based on the Written Examination conducted on 15.09.2024 & 29.09.2024 and Viva Voce Test from 30.10.2025 to 01.11.2025, the Commission herewith recommends 53 (21-w) ‘successful candidates’ (list enclosed) for appointment to the post of Post Graduate Teachers in Chemistry Discipline under School & Mass Education Department, pursuant to Advt. No. 25 of 2023-24.”

“The candidature of the selected candidates is provisional subject to further verification of the Testimonials/ Certificates furnished by the candidates by the concerned Appointing Authority,” it added.

