TCIL recruitment 2023: Apply for vacant posts of Manager, Researcher and much more

Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd. (TCIL) has invited applications for the recruitment of various posts including Sr Technical Program Manager, Android / iOS Security Researcher, Dark Web Researcher and more. Those candidates who are interested to apply for the above mentioned posts should read the detailed notification and then apply for the post. The candidates should make sure to apply for the above mentioned notification before 4th August, 2023.

Last Date

For receipt of application through e-mail: 4/08/2023

Contract Period

The employees will be engaged for 1 year and extendable to another one year provided project gets extended by MHA.

Performance Evaluation

The performance of the selected candidates will be evaluated on quarterly basis by TCIL/MHA.

Post vacancy, monthly pay and vacant posts

Senior Technical Program Manager

There are 4 vacant posts under the notification. Interested applicants must have 7 years of experience. The monthly salary for the post is Rs 2,50,000 per month.

Android / iOS Security Researcher (TOR 3)

There are 2 vacant posts under the notification. Interested applicants must have 5 years of experience. The monthly salary for the post is Rs 1,60,000 per month.

Dark Web Researcher (TOR 4)

There is a single vacant post under the notification. Interested applicants must have 5 years of experience. The monthly salary for the post is Rs 1,60,000 per month.

Cyber Law Expert (TOR 20)

There is a single vacant post under the notification. Interested applicants must have 4 years of experience. The monthly salary for the post is Rs 1,20,000 per month.

Cyber Investigation and Forensic Specialist (TOR 21)

There are two posts vacant under the notification. Interested applicants must have 5 years of experience. The monthly salary for the post is Rs 1,60,000 per month.

Vulnerability and Threat Management Professional (TOR 8)

There are 3 posts vacant under the notification. Interested applicants must have 5 years of experience. The monthly salary for the post is Rs 1,60,000 per month.

Executive Assistant (Procurement)- TOR 5

There is a single vacant post under the notification. Interested applicants must have 4 years of experience. The monthly salary for the post is Rs 1,20,000 per month.

System and Network Administrator (TOR 9)

There are 4 posts vacant under the notification. Interested applicants must have 4 years of experience. The monthly salary for the post is Rs 1,20,000 per month.

More details about other posts are mentioned in the detailed notification.

About TCIL

TCIL, a prime engineering and consultancy company, is a wholly owned Government of India Public Sector Enterprise under the administrative control of the Department of Telecommunications(DOT), Ministry of Communications, Government of India.

Click here to check official notification

Click here to check the website