Sub-inspector vacancy 2025: Selected candidates to get Pay Scale between Rs 35,700 and Rs 1,13,100; check details

The Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has sought online application forms from the eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Telecommunication) in Home Department.

According to the JKSSB Sub Inspector vacancy 2025 notification, a total of 83 posts will be filled up during this recruitment process.

Check details about the JKSSB Sub Inspector Vacancy 2025:

Important dates:

Date of Commencement for submission of Online Applications: 15.12.2025

Cut-off/Last Date for submission of Online Application Forms 13.01.2026

Total number of posts to be filled up

83

Age limits:

The minimum age limit of the applicant is 18 years and maximum 28. However, there is relaxation for reserved category candidates.

Recruited qualification and mode of selection:

Four-year degree as Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology in any of the following streams namely, i. Computer Science Engineering; or ii. Electronics & Communication Engineering; or iii. Telecommunication Engineering; or iv. Information Technology; or v. Mechatronics; or vi. Data Science; or vii. Electrical and Electronics Engineering; or The criteria for selection is mentioned in Annexure “C” 14 viii. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; or ix. Cyber Security.

Physical Standard Test

Physical Endurance Test

Application fee:

Fee payable: Rs 700.

In case of candidates belonging to SC, ST-1,ST-2 and EWS category, the fee payable shall be Rs 600.

Date and centre of examination:

The J&K Services Selection Board shall notify the date for examination and the Venue/Centre(s) of examination separately. The details shall be made available on the website of the Board i.e.www.jkssb.nic.in. No representation/request for change in this regard shall be entertained, whatsoever be the reason.

Pay Scale of the Post:

The selected candidate would get a pay scale of Level-6C (35700- 113100).

Click here to visit the official website of Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB).