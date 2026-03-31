SSF Constable Tradesman recruitment 2026: Check eligibility, selection process and other details

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The Secretariat Security Force (SSF) has invited applications for recruitment of Constable Tradesman posts. Interested applicants can apply online through the official website from March 30 to April 28, 2026.

According to the official notification, the Secretariat Security Force is recruiting a total of 10 candidates for Tradesman posts.

Recruitment details and vacancies

The Secretariat Security Force is recruiting candidates for Constable Tradesman posts in 2026.

The vacancies are

Constable Barber – 03 posts

Constable Washerman – 07 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate need to pass at least 10th standard. Meanwhile, the candidates age should be between 18 to 23 years of age. The age limit will be applicable from April 28, 2026. This date is considered crucial.

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Application fee

The application fee is Rs. 100 for general, OBC, and EWS candidates. SC, ST, and PWD candidates are exempted from paying the fee. All payments are to be done online.

Selection process

The candidates will be selected after a physical test, followed by a written test. After passing both tests, they have to undergo the trade test. This will be followed by document verification. Finally, the candidates who pass all the tests have to undergo a medical test to assess their physical fitness for the job.

How to apply online

The candidates who are interested in applying for the job should log in to the official website of SSF, which is recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Applications received after April 28, 2026, will not be considered. It is recommended that applicants retain a copy of the submitted application and payment receipts for future reference.

The Secretariat Security Force exam date has not yet been announced. It is recommended that applicants check the official website for information on the written examination schedule and other notifications related to the recruitment.