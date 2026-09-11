SSC SI recruitment 2026: Application invited for 1,871 posts in Delhi Police, CAPF

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The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited job applications for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors (SIs) in the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). According to the official notification published on the offfcial site, a total of 1871 vacancies will be filled for the Sub-Inspector posts through this recruitment drive.

Candidates selected for appointment to the posts of SI in the CAPFs are liable to serve anywhere in India.

Application submission dates

Interested and eligible applicants can submit their application through online mode through the official website, ssc.gov.in. The online application window for the recruitment drive will remain open from today till September 30, 2026. The application form correction window will open from October 8 to 10. The schedule for the Computer-Based Examination will be notified later.

Vacancy Details

As mentioned above a total of 1,871 vacancies will be filled. Out of which 205 posts are available for male candidates, and 112 for female candidates in the Delhi Police. The remaining 1,320 vacancies are available for Sub-Inspectors in the CAPFs.

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And 234 vacancies are available for Sub-Inspector (Fire) in the CISF for male candidates.

Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2026: Salary Details

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: The post carries a pay scale of Level 6 (Rs 35,400-Rs 1,12,400) and is classified as Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial.

Sub-Inspector (Executive) – Male/Female in Delhi Police: The post carries a pay scale of Level 6 (Rs 35,400-Rs 1,12,400) and is classified as Group ‘C’ by the Delhi Police.

Sub-Inspector (Fire) – Male in CISF: The post carries a pay scale of Level 6 (Rs 35,400-Rs 1,12,400) and is classified as Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial.

The Commission neither collects vacancies nor makes the allocation of candidates state-wise, region-wise, zone-wise, city-wise, etc. for this examination.