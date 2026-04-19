SSC Selection Posts Phase XIV 2026: Apply online for 3003 vacant posts till May 4, details here

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The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification regarding the region-wise vacancies for the SSC Selection Post Phase 14 in 2026. A total of 3,003 positions will be filled as part of this recruitment process. An official notification containing details about the vacancies by region has been published on the portal. The application process has been started on April 13, and the application window will continue till May 4, 2026, at 11:00 PM.

Important Dates

Application Start Date: 13 April 2026

Last Date to Apply: 4 May 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment: 5 May 2026

Application Correction Window: 11 to 13 May 2026

Expected Exam Date: June 2026

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Eligibility Criteria

Matriculation Level Posts: Candidates must have passed Class 10

Higher Secondary Level Posts: Candidates must have passed Class 12

Graduate Level Posts: Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree

Selection Process

Computer-Based Examination (CBE)

Document Verification (DV)

Skill Test / Medical Examination How to apply for SSC Selection Posts Phase XIV 2026? To apply for the SSC Selection Posts, follow these steps: Visit the official SSC website or use the mySSC mobile app.

If you haven’t done so already, complete the One-Time Registration (OTR), which requires Aadhaar-based authentication.

Log in using your Registration Number and Password.

Click on “Apply” for Phase-XIV/2026/Selection Posts.

Choose your preferred Region, Post Code, and examination medium (either English or Hindi).

Fill in your educational qualifications and upload a live photograph along with your scanned signature.

Pay the application fee of ₹100 online (note that this is waived for Women, SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen).

Carefully review all the details, submit the form, and take a printout for your records. Before applying, check the notification here. Also Read: PGCIL Recruitment 2026: Notification out for 668 posts, Check here how to apply