SSC Selection Post Phase XI notification 2023 released for 5369 Posts, Check details

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification of Phase XI Exam 2023/ Selection Posts on March 6

Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website ssc.nic.in till March 27.

The last date for the submission of the application form is March 27. Candidates can able to make corrections in their application from April 3 to April 4.

The Computer-based examination will be held in June-July 2023. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5369 vacancies in a different departments.

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Notification 2023: Important Dates

Dates for submission of online applications: 06.03.2023

Last date for receipt of application: 27.03.2023

Last date for making online fee payment: 28.03.2023

Last date for generation of offline Challan: 29.03.2023

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment: 03.04.2023 to 05.04.2023

Dates of Computer Based Examination: June-July 2023

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Notification 2023: Age Limit

The age limit to apply for SSC Selection Post Vacancy 2023 is 18 to 30 years as per the SSC Selection Posts Phase 11 Recruitment 2023 Notification.

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Notification 2023: Salary Details

The SSC Selection Post salary varies based on the region and the salary includes numerous increments, allowances, and perks. The SSC Selection Post Salary 2023 ranges from level 1 to level 7 and the basic salary ranges from Rs. 5,200 to Rs. 34,800. In the same way, the grade pay ranges from Rs. 1,900 to Rs. 4,800.

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Notification 2023: Application Fee

General, OBC, EWS Candidates :- 100/-

SC, ST, PWD Candidates Fee :- 0/-

All Category Female Candidates Fee :- 0/-

All candidates can pay the Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking fee mode

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Notification 2023: How to apply