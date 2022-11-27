SSC recruitment for over 45000 vacancies for constable GD posts, Details here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct an open competitive examination for recruitment of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central

Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and Sepoy in NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Ministry of Home Affairs and the Staff Selection Commission.

The commission will fill up a total of 45284 vacancies of GD constables. Out of which, 40274 are for male and 4835 for female candidates. Candidates can check the revised vacancies on the official website www.ssc.nic.in.

Earlier, the SSC had intended to fill up 24369 GD constable posts. However, now as per the revised vacancies list, 20765 posts will be filled in BSF, 5914 in CISF, 11169 in CRPF, 2167 in SSB, 1787 in ITBP, 3153 in AR and 154 posts in SSF.

The candidates who have passed Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognised Board/University, are eligible to apply.

The submission of online applications for the recruitment drive commenced on October 27, 2022 and will end on November 30, 2022. The candidate should be between the age of 18 and 23 years as on January 1, 2023 to be eligible for the posts.

SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2022: Important Date

Dates for submission of online applications: 27-10-2022 to 30-11-2022

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: 30-11-2022 (23:00)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 30-11-2022(23:00)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: 01-12-2022(23:00)

Schedule of Computer Based Examination: January, 2023

Vacancy Details

BSF – 20765

CISF – 5914

CRPF – 11169

SSB – 2167

ITBP – 1787

AR – 3153

SSF – 154

SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection process of the recruitment drive will consist of

Computer Based Examination (CBE)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Medical Examination (DME/ RME)

Document Verification

Application Fee

Fee payable: Rs 100/- (Rupees One Hundred Only). Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

For more details, Check the official notification HERE