SSC recruitment 2026 for 1,748 JE posts, apply on ssc.gov.in

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SSC recruitment 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released notification for the recruitment of SSC Junior Engineer for 1,748 posts, last date to apply September 22. The application process and the notification were released on the same day which is yesterday, September 2.

The Junior Engineer posts include Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Telecom disciplines. The recruitment covers Group ‘B’ Level-6 posts in central government organisations departments including CPWD, MES, BRO and IMD.

The salary that the selected candidates will get is Rs 35,400-1,12,400 and it comes under pay level 6. The age limit for the posts depends on the post and the department the candidate is getting enrolled in.

Important dates:

Notification releasing date: September 2

Application starting date: September 2

Application ending date: September 22

Fee payment last date: September 23

Correction window closing date: September 28-30

Examination 1 date: Will be conducted in either October or November

Examination 2 date: December 1

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must hold a degree in relevant field for the advertised technical posts.

For more eligibility related information read the recruitment advertisement.

Application Fee:

UR, OBC and EWS: Rs 100

SC, ST, PwBD, ESM and female: No fee

Correction cost: Rs 200 for first and Rs 500 for second

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Age Limit:

The age limit for the posts depends on the post and the department the candidate is getting enrolled in from 18-30-32 years.

Selection Process:

Paper 1 (Computer based examination)

Paper 2

Document verification

BRO requirement:

PET/PMT

Meet physical and medical standards

For BRO JE posts only male can participate and have to complete 1 mile run in 10 minutes. They have to meet other requirements such as height, chest and visual standards.

How to apply:

Candidates must get themselves registered on official ssc.gov.in or through the mySSC mobile app.

Select the examination for JE

Fill the form with correct details

Select the preferred post and examination center

Upload the required documents

Pay the application fee

Check the form before submitting it

Keep a copy of the form for future reference