SSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for over 11,000 posts, Check all details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an official notification inviting applications to fill up over 11,000 vacant posts. As per the official notifications, a total of 11,409 posts are available. Candidates willing to apply can check their eligibility and apply online through the official SSC website. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their forms online on or before February 17, 2023. For further details, scroll below:

SSC Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts



Multi-tasking Non-Technical staff (MTS): 10,880 posts

Havaldar: 529 posts

SSC Recruitment 2023 Important dates



Starting date for submission of online applications: January 18, 2023

Closing date for submission of online applications: February 17, 2023

Last date for fee payment: February 19, 2023

Dates for form correction: February 23 & 24, 2023

Computer based Test (CBT): April, 2023

SSC Recruitment 2023 Educational qualification

Candidates should have passed matriculation from a recognized board or institution

SSC Recruitment 2023 Application Fee



For candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD and Ex-servicemen: Nil

For female candidates: Nil

For other candidates: Rs 100

How to Apply?

Visit the official website

Register using proper details

Login using the obtained credentials

Click on Apply

Fill up the application form with all required details

Upload all necessary documents

Pay the application fee

Click on submit

It is advisable to take a print out of the official notification for future reference

Important links