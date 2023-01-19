SSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for over 11,000 posts, Check all details
Candidates willing to apply for SSC recruitment 2023 can submit their online applications through the official website before February 17.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an official notification inviting applications to fill up over 11,000 vacant posts. As per the official notifications, a total of 11,409 posts are available. Candidates willing to apply can check their eligibility and apply online through the official SSC website. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their forms online on or before February 17, 2023. For further details, scroll below:
SSC Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts
- Multi-tasking Non-Technical staff (MTS): 10,880 posts
- Havaldar: 529 posts
SSC Recruitment 2023 Important dates
- Starting date for submission of online applications: January 18, 2023
- Closing date for submission of online applications: February 17, 2023
- Last date for fee payment: February 19, 2023
- Dates for form correction: February 23 & 24, 2023
- Computer based Test (CBT): April, 2023
SSC Recruitment 2023 Educational qualification
- Candidates should have passed matriculation from a recognized board or institution
SSC Recruitment 2023 Application Fee
- For candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD and Ex-servicemen: Nil
- For female candidates: Nil
- For other candidates: Rs 100
How to Apply?
- Visit the official website
- Register using proper details
- Login using the obtained credentials
- Click on Apply
- Fill up the application form with all required details
- Upload all necessary documents
- Pay the application fee
- Click on submit
- It is advisable to take a print out of the official notification for future reference
